Joan Jett (Credit: Aaron Zebrook) (Credit: Aaron Zebrook) In 2013, Long Beach's Joan Jett and her band were booted off the South Dakota tourism float at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade after ranchers complained about having a vegetarian and animal rights advocate representing their state, according to NYDailyNews.com.

Alan Cumming (Credit: Invision / Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Invision / Jordan Strauss) Alan Cumming, the Scottish-born Broadway and television star ("The Good Wife") participated in a 2016 outreach campaign promoting veganism for PETA during gay-pride events across the United States.

RZA (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter) Actor-director and Wu-Tang Clan rapper RZA, who says he first became a vegetarian in 1995, has been a longtime vegan who participated in an ad campaign for PETA, asking fans to follow in his footsteps, according to VeganGoodLife.com.

Ne-Yo (Credit: Getty Images) (Credit: Getty Images) Ne-Yo said his 2013 New Year's resolution was to give up meat and dairy, according to PETA.

Lea Michele (Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) Actress Lea Michele says she fluctuates between being a vegan and a vegetarian. "I really feel that you need to kind of listen to your body and what your body is telling you to eat. So I was a vegan for about two years," she once told Shape magazine.

Alicia Silverstone (Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy) (Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy) Growing up, actress and "The Kind Diet" vegan cookbook author Alicia Silverstone "flirted with vegetarianism," according to Oprah.com, but it wasn't until she became an adult that she changed her diet from "steaks and doughnuts" to a healthier, vegan one.

Betty White (Credit: Getty Images) (Credit: Getty Images) Former "Golden Girl" Betty White is an animal activist and a vegan, according to ET Online.

Russell Simmons (Credit: Getty Images) (Credit: Getty Images) Hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons sat down with "Today's" Al Roker, during which he confessed how he became a vegan: "Well, it started with my yoga practice and, you know, the practice of non-harming, "ahimsa," so I became a vegan because [of] compassion [for] the animals." Simmons has been leading a vegan lifestyle for nearly 18 years, he said.

Jessica Chastain (Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) "I used to think about dieting, but I'm vegan now, so it's not really a problem," actress Jessica Chastain once said, according to Harper's Bazaar.

Brad Pitt (Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy) (Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy) According to The Daily Mail, actor Brad Pitt "has been a vegetarian for decades."

Carrie Underwood (Credit: Getty Images) (Credit: Getty Images) Country singer Carrie Underwood became a vegetarian after seeing her parents "castrate calves," according to Taste of Country magazine. Ultimately, Underwood became a vegan, due to being lactose-intolerant.

Natalie Portman (Credit: AP / Joel Ryan) (Credit: AP / Joel Ryan) Actress Natalie Portman, who grew up in Jericho, is a vegan, but she went back to vegetarianism when she became pregnant, according to ABC News.

Sir Paul McCartney (Credit: Getty Images) (Credit: Getty Images) This former member of The Beatles is a longtime vegetarian. In 2014 Sir Paul McCartney appeared in a promotional video asking for the public's support in Meat-Free Mondays.

Olivia Wilde (Credit: Getty Images / Emma McIntyre) (Credit: Getty Images / Emma McIntyre) Actress Olivia Wilde is a longtime vegetarian, who is now vegan. "[Being vegan] is not always easy and accessible, but it's a way of life and makes me as a person feel really good and physically look better. My skin was better, energy was better," she told The Huffington Post.

Anthony Kiedis (Credit: Getty Images) (Credit: Getty Images) Anthony Kiedis of Red Hot Chili Peppers was 2008's World's Sexiest Vegetarian Celebrity, according to PETA.

Kristen Bell (Credit: AFP, Getty Images / Valerie Macon) (Credit: AFP, Getty Images / Valerie Macon) Actress Kristen Bell was on a vegan diet for less than two years before becoming a vegetarian again when she was pregnant with daughter Lincoln, according to WebMD.

Tobey Maguire (Credit: Getty Images) (Credit: Getty Images) Actor and producer Tobey Maguire was a longtime vegetarian until he became vegan in 2009, reports Shape magazine.

Pamela Anderson (Credit: Getty Images ) (Credit: Getty Images ) Actress Pamela Anderson has collaborated with PETA on various campaigns, including the "I'd Rather Go Naked Than Wear Fur" and "Turn Over a New Leaf -- Try Vegetarian" campaign, says vegan.com.

Mike Tyson (Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson says he became a vegan to improve his health. "I was so congested from all the drugs and bad cocaine, I could hardly breathe, [I had] high blood pressure, [was] almost dying [and had] arthritis. And once I became a vegan, all that stuff diminished," he said on an episode of "Oprah: Where Are They Now?," via ABC News.

Russell Brand (Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) PETA dubbed English comedian Russell Brand "Sexiest Vegetarian Celebrity" in 2011.

Former President Bill Clinton (Credit: Getty Images) (Credit: Getty Images) Former President Bill Clinton embraced a plant-based diet and became a vegan to improve his health, according to AARP.