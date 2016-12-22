Charlie Puth and Bella Thorne appear to be done.
The pop star, who was recently seen in Miami with Thorne, posted a series of tweets Thursday indicating that they are no longer seeing each other and that she is still dating “Teen Wolf” star Tyler Posey, E! reports.
“No one should have their heart messed with like this, and I’m not going to be in the middle of it,” Puth tweeted. “I don’t know Tyler personally, but I know he shouldn’t be treated this way.”
Thorne tweeted the following response a few hours later: “Ty and I have been broken up for like over two weeks. Charlie and I AREN’T DATING we are friends.”
