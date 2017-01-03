Karrueche Tran has now weighed in on the social-media feud between her ex, singer Chris Brown, and Soulja Boy.
“I just . . . okay . . . First off this drama between both of these two is so ridiculous it makes no sense. We just brought in a new year and what we doing?,” Tran posted Tuesday on Instagram.
The trouble between Brown and the rapper began on Monday when Soulja Boy left a smiley face emoji under an Instagram photo of Tran, who broke up with Brown in 2015. The relationship ended after she learned that he had fathered a child with another woman during the time they were dating. Soulja Boy tweeted that night that Brown threatened to fight him for liking the photo. Several more nasty posts followed including one in which Brown involved his daughter, Royalty. “Happy New Year! Royalty is 2 and has 5 times more money than Soulja Boy already. I’d be mad too,” Brown wrote. He also shared Soulja Boy’s phone number.PhotosBiggest celebrity feudsPhotosCelebrities behaving badlyPhotosChris Brown
Brown also fired back at Tran after her Instagram post: “No one asked your opinion!!! It ain’t over you!!! Girl keep the fame you got and stay classy!”
