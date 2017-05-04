“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” star Chris Pratt has apologized in sign language after a video he had posted appeared to be insensitive to those with hearing impairments.

“When I made a video recently with subtitles, and requested that people turn up the volume and not just ‘read the subtitles’ it was so people wouldn’t scroll past the video on mute,” Pratt, 37, wrote in a lengthy Instagram text accompanying the apology clip. “HOWEVER, I realize now doing so was incredibly insensitive to the many folks out there who depend on subtitles. More than 38 million Americans live with some sort of hearing disability. So I want to apologize. I have people in my life who are hearing-impaired, and the last thing in the world I would want to do is offend them or anybody who suffers from hearing loss or any other disability.”

He assured those who “are going to say, ‘Hey! Chris only apologized because his publicist made him!’ Well. That is not the case. As always I control my social media. Nobody else. And I am doing this because I’m actually really sorry. Apologies are powerful. I don’t dole them out Willy-Nilly. This is one of those moments where I screwed up and here’s me begging your pardon. I hope you accept my apology.”

The actor, currently in Hawaii filming the sequel to 2015’s “Jurassic World,” ended with a plea that Instagram make subtitles available for the hearing-impaired. No sign-language translation of the apology video was immediately available.