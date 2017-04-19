HIGHLIGHTS The Sag Harbor supermodel, Alexa Ray Joel, Sailor Brinkley Cook and Jack Paris Cook were photographed for the magazine

‘Gratitude is the key to a happy life,’ Brinkley told People

Sag Harbor supermodel Christie Brinkley and her three children were among those named Wednesday in People magazine’s 2017 World’s Most Beautiful issue.

“Thank you People Magazine for including my loving family,” Brinkley, 63, posted on Instagram. “I promise we will try not to let it go to our heads! Lol!” Singer Alexa Ray Joel, 31, Brinkley’s daughter with second husband Billy Joel, commented on her own Instagram page, writing, “If there’s any constant worth cherishing in this crazy world, it’s FAMILY. Thank you dearly for the honor of featuring us... hey, I’ll take any excuse to be with my three guardian angels!!!”

Model and college student Sailor Brinkley Cook, 18, Brinkley’s daughter with her fourth husband, architect Peter Cook, simply thanked the magazine. Jack Paris Cook, 21, Brinkley’s son with her third husband, real estate developer Ricky Taubman, does not appear to have commented on social media.

Brinkley and her daughters appeared together in photos for this year’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

“I taught my kids, wherever you are, there’s something to be grateful for,” Brinkley told People. “Gratitude is the key to a happy life.”

Film star Julia Roberts, 49, was named People’s Most Beautiful, 26 years since garnering that title the first time, in 1991, in the magazine’s second such list. She was named again in 2000, 2005 and 2010. No other person has been given the accolade more than twice