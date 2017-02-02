President Donald Trump at a National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday morning in Washington, D.C., asked for prayers for Arnold Schwarzenegger, who replaced him as host on NBC’s “The Apprentice,” noting that ratings had fallen.
“They hired a big, big movie star, Arnold Schwarzenegger, to take my place, and we know how that turned out,” the president said of Schwarzenegger’s addition to the reality TV show. “The ratings went right down the tubes. It’s been a total disaster. . . . I want to just pray for Arnold, if we can, for those ratings.”
A spokesman for Schwarzenegger, an action film star and former governor of California, responded in a statement: “Arnold is praying that President Trump can start improving his own approval ratings, which were the worst in history by an incoming president, by taking his job seriously and working inclusively.”
Schwarzenegger himself fired back via a video on Twitter, encouraging Trump to switch jobs with him.
“You take over TV, because you’re such an expert in ratings, and I take over your job and then people can finally sleep comfortably again,” he said.
