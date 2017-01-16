Businessman-turned-president elect Donald Trump is exactly what America needs, according to celebrities from Charlie Sheen to Teresa Giudice. From those who once opposed the billionaire to others who've backed him since Day 1, see which well-known people have voiced their support for Trump.

Alveda King (Credit: AFP/Getty Images/MANDEL NGAN) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images/MANDEL NGAN) Alveda King, Martin Luther King Jr.'s niece, has voiced her support for Donald Trump during several appearances on the Fox Business Network. In August 2016, following an appearance in which Trump said the Democratic Party had failed the African American community, King said during an interview on the network that she "fully" agreed "with so many of the things that he's saying."

Jon Voight (Credit: Getty Images/Mike Coppola) (Credit: Getty Images/Mike Coppola) "I pray all Americans who have seen and felt the meltdown of America with the Obama years, to please fight for Donald Trump. He will not let us down. I pray for all good people to see clearly what faces us now. The right vote will save our nation," actor Jon Voight told Breitbart News.

Teresa Giudice (Credit: Getty Images/Paul Zimmerman) (Credit: Getty Images/Paul Zimmerman) "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Teresa Giudice told Bravo's Andy Cohen that she will "of course" vote for Donald Trump. "I think he'll make a great president," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Ted Cruz (Credit: Getty Images/Chip Somodevilla) (Credit: Getty Images/Chip Somodevilla) Ted Cruz said he's voting for Donald Trump for president -- a shocking about-face after he rocked the Republican convention by dramatically refusing to do so. The Texas senator said on Facebook that he made the decision for two reasons. First, his promise to support the Republican nominee. And second, his belief that Democrat Hillary Clinton is "wholly unacceptable."

Kirstie Alley (Credit: Getty Images/Robin Marchant) (Credit: Getty Images/Robin Marchant) In April, actress Kirstie Alley tweeted "HELLO BOYS! this is my formal endorsement of @realDonaldTrump & I'm a woman! (last I checked) And Rudy, U R amazing!"

Aaron Carter (Credit: Getty Images/Mark Davis) (Credit: Getty Images/Mark Davis) In response to GOP candidate Donald Trump's tweet -- in which he wrote, "I am self-funding my campaign and am therefore not controlled by the lobbyists and special interests like lightweight Rubio or Ted Cruz!" -- singer Aaron Carter took to Twitter on Feb. 27, 2016, to reply, and endorse, Trump. The musician tweeted, "Does America want to have a president who FOLLOWS or someone who leads? I vote For @realdonaldtrump."

Azealia Banks (Credit: Getty Images/Simone Joyner) (Credit: Getty Images/Simone Joyner) In a string of tweets, rapper Azealia Banks expressed who she "REALLY" wants to win the 2016 presidential election, according to the hollywoodreporter.com. "I REALLY want Donald Trump to win the election," she said. Adding in another tweet, "Hillary has been GROOMED for the presidency. She's another one of the establishment's robots here to carry out an agenda."

Ben Carson (Credit: Getty Images/Alex Wong) (Credit: Getty Images/Alex Wong) Former presidential candidate Ben Carson and current presidential candidate Donald Trump "buried the hatchet," according to CNN.com. Speaking at a news conference at Mar-a-Lago, Trump's luxury club in Florida, Carson said: Trump is "the voice of the people to be heard."

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Loretta Lynn (Credit: AP/Evan Agostini) (Credit: AP/Evan Agostini) Singer Loretta Lynn told a Reuters reporter ahead of a January Trump rally in South Carolina: "Trump has sold me -- what more can I say? . . . I just think he's the only one who's going to turn this country around."

Chris Christie (Credit: AP/John Minchillo) (Credit: AP/John Minchillo) New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie announced his support for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a rally in Fort Worth, Texas, on Friday, Feb. 26, 2016. "I will lend my support between now and November in any way for Donald," Christie told reporters, according to CNN.com.

Kid Rock (Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) Kid Rock didn't shy away from telling us how he really feels about Donald Trump: "I'm digging Trump ... My feeling: let the [expletive] business guy run it like a [expletive] business. And his campaign has been entertaining as [expletive]," he told rollingstone.com.

Omarosa Manigault (Credit: Getty Images/Mike Windle) (Credit: Getty Images/Mike Windle) Former "The Apprentice" star Omarosa Manigault is sticking by Donald Trump's side, this time as the new director of African-American outreach for the GOP presidential nominee, according to nbcnews.com. "I am the director of African-American outreach for Donald Trump. I am proud to serve in that role... It's really an extension of the work that the Coalition has already been doing. I'm very happy to take up that cause for Donald Trump."

Stephen Baldwin (Credit: Invision/Richard Shotwell) (Credit: Invision/Richard Shotwell) Stephen Baldwin chatted with "CNN Tonight" host Don Lemon on July 14, 2015, during which the duo spoke about Donald Trump, and despite falling victim to two firings on "The Celebrity Apprentice," Baldwin said he has nothing but love for Trump: "I think he's fantastic. I love him. I think he'd make a great president. He's not a politician, and he doesn't care what anybody thinks. And that's why he's surging in the polls."

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Sarah Palin (Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) Former Alaska governor Sarah Palin endorsed Donald Trump at an Iowa rally in January 2016. Taking the stage next to him, she asked, "Are you ready for the leader to make America great again? ... Are you ready to stump for Trump? I'm here to support the next president of the United States -- Donald Trump."

Willie Robertson (Credit: Getty Images/Ethan Miller) (Credit: Getty Images/Ethan Miller) "Duck Dynasty" star Willie Robertson is rooting for Donald Trump in 2016. According to PR Newswire, Robertson said, "He's not afraid to tell it like it is. He's a friend of the Second Amendment . . . the man I'm standing behind to be the next President of the United States -- Donald Trump."

Ivana Trump (Credit: Getty Images/Jean Christophe Magnenet) (Credit: Getty Images/Jean Christophe Magnenet) Not only did Donald Trump's ex-wife Ivana Trump host a luncheon for the presidential hopeful, but she's also been vocal in interviews, too. "We speak before and after the appearances and he asks me what I thought," she told the New York Post, explaining that he'd make a good president because "he just says it as it is."

Hulk Hogan (Credit: Getty Images/Dimitrios Kambouris) (Credit: Getty Images/Dimitrios Kambouris) TMZ.com asked Terry Gene Bollea, better known as Hulk Hogan, "If you could have any presidential candidate in the ring with you, who would you be most excited to leg drop, or go against?" His response? "I dont want to be in the ring with any candidiates. I want to be Trump's running mate."

Tila Tequila (Credit: AP/Shea Walsh) (Credit: AP/Shea Walsh) TV personality Tila Tequila posted a more-than-5-minute YouTube video stating she is a "huge Donald Trump supporter," admitting that at first she "laughed at him," thought of him as "a joke," and "just another puppet."

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Charlie Sheen (Credit: AFP / Getty Images/Joe Klamar) (Credit: AFP / Getty Images/Joe Klamar) Over the course of a month, Charlie Sheen went from expressing his dismay for Donald Trump, tweeting on July 18, 2015: "'Trump you're a sad & silly homunculus your words as poignant as a sack of cat farts You're a shame pile of idiocy," to supprting him. On Aug. 27, 2015, he switched gears and tweeted, "...If Trump will hv me I'd be his VP in a heartbeat! #TrumpSheen16."

Lou Ferrigno (Credit: Invision/Paul A. Hebert) (Credit: Invision/Paul A. Hebert) TMZ.com caught up with actor and former "The Celebrity Apprentice" contestant Lou Ferrigno, during which he confirmed being a conservative, and wishing "Donald the best" and "hoping he goes all the way."

Stacey Dash (Credit: Invision/Charles Sykes) (Credit: Invision/Charles Sykes) Donald Trump has a fan in "Clueless" star Stacey Dash. On June 12, the actress tweeted: "My heart and prayers are with the LBGT community. This atrocity would not go unanswered under President Trump I promise!! #PrayingForOrlando."

Ted Nugent (Credit: Getty Images/David Livingston) (Credit: Getty Images/David Livingston) Ted Nugent wrote an article for WorldNetDaily.com, in which the musician blasted Ari Fleischer, the former press secretary of George W. Bush, for criticizing the Republican candidate. "Donald Trump’s message sings to Americans because he doesn’t play politically correct brain-dead games. He calls them like he sees them. That’s refreshing to millions of Americans who believe political correctness is a public cancer that has eroded free speech and everything else good about America." He continued, "Donald Trump should be given the Medal of Freedom for speaking his mind in such a bold, honest and straight-forward manner."

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Mike Tyson (Credit: Invision/Rich Fury) (Credit: Invision/Rich Fury) Heavyweight champ Mike Tyson went on HuffPost Live in October 2015 and revealed he would endorse presidential candidate Donald Trump. "He should be president of the United States," Tyson said.

Gary Busey (Credit: Getty Images/Frederick M. Brown) (Credit: Getty Images/Frederick M. Brown) Gary Busey will be casting his ballot for Donald Trump come election night, according to People.com. The website posted a video of the actor saying, "For the American people, vote for Donald Trump...Our country is in need of a leader that understands the power of the country, not a big government taking over everything."