Donald Trump isn't laughing at Alec Baldwin's portrayal of him on Saturday Night Live.
The Republican presidential candidate tweeted about the latest SNL show Sunday morning.
"Watched Saturday Night Live hit job on me. Time to retire the boring and unfunny show. Alec Baldwin portrayal stinks. Media rigging election!" tweeted Trump, who has hosted the show twice, most recently in November 2015.
SNL's cold open Saturday night featured Long Island native and actor Alec Baldwin portraying Trump, as he has done since the 42nd season of SNL began.
With Baldwin as Trump and Kate McKinnon as Hillary Clinton, SNL spoofed the second presidential debate. Baldwin's portrayal of Trump included a noticeable spray tan, continuous lingering behind Clinton as she responded to questions and examples of how much he loves the children.
"I've been helping kids my whole life. In 1992, I helped a kid named Kevin McAllister find a hotel lobby," said Baldwin as Trump in the sketch. "You might remember the documentary, 'Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.' "
Baldwin also played Trump in a music video on last night's episode "Melanianade," a play on the music video for Beyonce's "Sorry."
