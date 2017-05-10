Actor and former pro wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who was named both People magazine’s sexist man and Forbes magazine’s highest-earning male movie star in 2016, says he is giving serious thought to running for president one day.

“I think that it’s a real possibility,” Johnson, 45, says in the new issue of GQ, responding to a question posed nearly a year after a Washington Post Op-Ed first broached the idea.

“A year ago,” Johnson says, the notion “started coming up more and more. There was a real sense of earnestness, which made me go home and think, ‘Let me really rethink my answer and make sure I am giving an answer that is truthful and also respectful.’ ”

Johnson, a registered independent did not endorse either candidate in the last election, though he spoke at the 2000 Republican convention and attended that year’s Democratic convention. “I feel like I’m in a position now where my word carries a lot of weight and influence, which of course is why they want the endorsement,” he says. “But I also have a tremendous amount of respect for the process and felt like if I did share my political views publicly, a few things would happen . . . It would either make people unhappy with the thought of whatever my political view was. And, also, it might sway an opinion, which I didn’t want to do.”

The interview also included Johnson’s thoughts on President Donald Trump and the proposed Muslim immigration ban.