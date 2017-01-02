Eva Amurri Martino, a lifestyle blogger and the daughter of Oscar winner Susan Sarandon, thanked fans on Monday for their support following a post on her site HappilyEvaAfter.com, in which she revealed that her 10-week-old son suffered from a cracked skull, People reports.
The previous day, Amurri Martino wrote in her blog post that the family’s night nurse fell asleep while holding the child, named Major James. She also wrote that the year was difficult for her, and that she believes she is dealing with “some form of Post-traumatic stress disorder, possibly linked to some form of Postpartum Depression.”
Amurri Martino previously wrote that her son is “healing well, hitting milestones, cooing, smiling, and generally showing us that he is and will be [OK] as he grows and develops.”
Comments
