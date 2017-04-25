HIGHLIGHTS His Chevy pickup struck a John Deere tractor whose driver died, police said

Former “The Bachelor” star Chris Soules appeared in a Buchanan County, Iowa, court Tuesday following his arrest early that morning for leaving the scene of a fatal auto accident.

An Iowa State Patrol spokesman told the Des Moines, Iowa, NBC affiliate WHO that Soules, 35, was arrested by the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office about 1:16 a.m. Tuesday, following the crash that occurred at 8:20 p.m. Monday.

According to police, Soules was driving a 2008 Chevy pickup truck heading south and rear-ended a John Deere tractor on County Road W45, also called Slater Avenue, north of Aurora, Iowa. The tractor rolled into the east ditch and the truck into the west.

The Des Moines Register said the tractor driver, whose name has not yet been released, was an older man taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Oelwein, Iowa, where he was pronounced dead.

The state patrol told the Waterloo, Iowa, NBC affiliate KWWL that while Soules fled, his truck remained at the scene, 15 miles south of his farm in Arlington in adjacent Fayette County.

KWWL added that, according to court documents, alcoholic-beverage containers were found at the accident site, and that Soules had been convicted in 2006 of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. His next court appearance is scheduled for May 2.

A representative for Soules did not respond to a Newsday request for comment.

Soules starred in Season 19 of the ABC dating competition “The Bachelor” in 2015, proposing to Chicago fertility nurse Whitney Bischoff in the finale that March 9. Shortly afterward, on May 29, the two announced they had ended their engagement.

Soules went on to compete on “Dancing with the Stars” and make occasional appearances with the “Ballroom with a Twist” tour that played the NYCB Theatre at Westbury in August 2015. That same year, he competed on Food Network’s “Worst Cooks in America: Celebrity Edition.”

He has since become an advocate for agriculture issues, said the Des Moines Register, and recently appeared at a ceremony at Iowa’s Drake University, where actor Ashton Kutcher, a fellow Iowan, was receiving an award.