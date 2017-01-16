Fellow TV icon Carol Burnett was among the speakers Sunday at a memorial for “The Brady Bunch” star Florence Henderson. TheWrap.com said Henderson’s “Brady” daughter Maureen McCormick, broadcast journalist Katie Couric and TV personalities Tom Bergeron and Judge Judy Sheindlin, Henderson’s friend of 20 years, also spoke at the gathering at the Television Academy in North Hollywood.
“Beautiful day celebrating the loveliest lady Flo @TelevisionAcad,” tweeted McCormick, who expressed appreciation to Henderson’s real-life children Barbara, Joey, Robert and Lizzie.
Henderson, often called “America’s mom” for her role as blended-family matriarch Carol Brady on the 1969-74 ABC comedy, died of heart failure on Nov. 24 at age 82. Most of the surviving “Brady” cast had attended an earlier memorial last month.
Comments
