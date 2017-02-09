Congratulations appear to be in order for George and Amal Clooney, as the Oscar winner and his wife are reportedly expecting twins.
The news was revealed on Thursday’s episode of CBS’ “The Talk” when host Julie Chen announced that Clooney had told her in January that the couple was expecting twins in June.
"Beyoncé is not the only superstar expecting twins," Chen said on the show. "Congratulations are in order for George and Amal Clooney!"
This is the first pregnancy for the Clooneys who were married in September 2014.
