Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 2 Weather 31° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    CelebritiesEntertainment

    +-
       Click here to read or post comments
    See photos of stars including Bridget Moynahan, left, (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Jamie McCarthy)

    See photos of stars including Bridget Moynahan, left, wearing Herve Leger, and Rachel Platten, who wore a gown by Marchesa, at the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

    Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 Fashion Show

    Updated
    By

    See photos of Bridget Moynahan, Rachel Platten, Katie Holmes and more celebrities who walked the runway in red for The American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection Fashion Show on Thursday, Feb. 9, day one of New York Fashion Week.

    Each year, stars model crimson designer looks to raise awareness about heart disease, the No. 1 killer of women.

    Lucy Lawless and Lorraine Toussaint

    Actresses Lucy Lawless (
    (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Jamie McCarthy)

    Actresses Lucy Lawless ("Xena the Warrior Princess") and Lorraine Toussaint ("Orange Is the New Black") prepare backstage at the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

    Bonnie Somerville

    (Credit: Getty Images for for AHA / Fernanda Calfat)

    "Code Black" actress Bonnie Somerville walks the runway at the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. Somerville looks like she's having fun in this Carmen Marc Valvo gown.

    Bonnie Somerville

    (Credit: Getty Images for for AHA / Fernanda Calfat)

    "Code Black" actress Bonnie Somerville walks the runway at the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. Somerville vamps it up in a gown by Carmen Marc Valvo.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE

    Lorraine Toussaint

    Actress Lorraine Toussaint of
    (Credit: Getty Images for for AHA / Fernanda Calfat)

    Actress Lorraine Toussaint of "Orange Is the New Black" walks the runway at the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. Toussaint wore a gown designed by Masha Titievsky.

    Nicole Hardy

    Nicole Hardy prepares backstage at the American Heart
    (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Nicholas Hunt)

    Nicole Hardy prepares backstage at the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

    Katie Holmes

    Katie Holmes speaks on the runway at the
    (Credit: Getty Images for for AHA / Fernanda Calfat)

    Katie Holmes speaks on the runway at the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. Holmes, who was the event's host, wore a gown by Marchesa.

    Lorraine Toussaint

    Actress Lorraine Toussaint of
    (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Astrid Stawiarz)

    Actress Lorraine Toussaint of "Orange Is the New Black" attends the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. Toussaint wore a gown designed by Masha Titievsky.

    Jazz Jennings

    Reality star Jazz Jennings walks the runway the
    (Credit: Getty Images for for AHA / Fernanda Calfat)

    Reality star Jazz Jennings walks the runway the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. Jennings wore a gown by Mac Duggal.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE

    Lorraine Toussaint

    Actress Lorraine Toussaint of
    (Credit: Getty Images for for AHA / Fernanda Calfat)

    Actress Lorraine Toussaint of "Orange Is the New Black" walks the runway at the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. The actress wore a gown by designer Masha Titievsky.

    Nicole Hardy and Odilia Flores

    Nicole Hardy, left, and Odilia Flores, who is
    (Credit: Getty Images for for AHA / Fernanda Calfat)

    Nicole Hardy, left, and Odilia Flores, who is a Macy's manager, walk the runway at the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

    Maureen McCormick

    Former
    (Credit: Getty Images for for AHA / Fernanda Calfat)

    Former "Brady Bunch" actress Maureen McCormick walks the runway at the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. McCormick, who was seen recently as a contestant on "Dancing With the Stars," wore a suit by "Project Runway" alum Emilio Sosa.

    Celebrity models on the runway at the American
    (Credit: Getty Images for for AHA / Fernanda Calfat)

    Celebrity models on the runway at the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

    Maureen McCormick and Lauren Holly

    Maureen McCormick and
    (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Jamie McCarthy)

    Maureen McCormick and "NCIS" actress Lauren Holly attend the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. McCormick modeled a red suit by "Project Runway" alum Emilio Sosa, while Holly walked the runway in a gown by Escada.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE

    C. C. H. Pounder

    Actress C. C. H. Pounder was one of
    (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Nicholas Hunt)

    Actress C. C. H. Pounder was one of the celebrity models for the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's at Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom on February 9, 2017 in Manhattan. Pounder alked the runway in a gown by Bethany Meuleners, one of the designers taking part in a fashion incubator with Macy's.

    Iskra Lawrence

    Model Iskra Lawrence attends the American Heart Association's
    (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Astrid Stawiarz)

    Model Iskra Lawrence attends the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

    Veronica Webb, Bonnie Somerville and Lauren Holly

    Modeling icon Veronica Webb, left, and actresses Bonnie
    (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Jamie McCarthy)

    Modeling icon Veronica Webb, left, and actresses Bonnie Somerville and Lauren Holly attend the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. Webb wore a gown by Amanda Casarez for a fashion incubator at Macy's, Somerville wore a creation by Carmen Marc Valvo, and Holly modeled a gown by Escada.

    Peyton List

    (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Jamie McCarthy)

    "Jessie" actress Peyton List attends the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

    Peyton List, Jazz Jennings and C. C. H. Pounder

    From left, Peyton List, Jazz Jennings and C.
    (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Nicholas Hunt)

    From left, Peyton List, Jazz Jennings and C. C. H. Pounder wait backstage at the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

    Odilia Flores

    Odilia Flores, a manager at Macy's, was one
    (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Astrid Stawiarz)

    Odilia Flores, a manager at Macy's, was one of the models for the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's at Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom on Feb. 9, 2017 in Manhattan.

    Katie Holmes

    Katie Holmes, who was the host of the
    (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Astrid Stawiarz)

    Katie Holmes, who was the host of the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's at Fashion Week in New York City, wore a gown by Marchesa. The event was held at Hammerstein Ballroom on Feb. 9, 2017 in Manhattan.

    Lauren Holly

    Lauren Holly, wearing a gown by Escada, was
    (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Astrid Stawiarz)

    Lauren Holly, wearing a gown by Escada, was one of the celebrity models at the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

    Garcelle Beauvais

    Actress Garcelle Beauvais attends the American Heart Association's
    (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Nicholas Hunt)

    Actress Garcelle Beauvais attends the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

    Iskra Lawrence

    Model Iskra Lawrence at the American Heart Association's
    (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Nicholas Hunt)

    Model Iskra Lawrence at the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

    Jessie James Decker

    Singer-songwriter Jessie James Decker at the American Heart
    (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Astrid Stawiarz)

    Singer-songwriter Jessie James Decker at the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. Decker wore a ruffled gown by designer Jay Godfrey.

    Juliette Lewis

    Actress Juliette Lewis struts down the runway wearing
    (Credit: Getty Images for for AHA / Fernanda Calfat)

    Actress Juliette Lewis struts down the runway wearing a gown by Christian Siriano at the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

    Rachel Platten

    Rachel Platten performs on the runway during the
    (Credit: Getty Images for for AHA / Fernanda Calfat)

    Rachel Platten performs on the runway during the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. Platten wore a gown by Marchesa.

    Veronica Webb

    Model Veronica Webb walks the runway at the
    (Credit: Getty Images for for AHA / Fernanda Calfat)

    Model Veronica Webb walks the runway at the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

    Rachel Platten

    Rachel Platten performs on the runway during the
    (Credit: Getty Images for for AHA / Fernanda Calfat)

    Rachel Platten performs on the runway during the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. Platten also modeled a Marchesa gown in the fashion show.

    C. C. H. Pounder

    Actress C. C. H. Pounder wears a Bethany
    (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Astrid Stawiarz)

    Actress C. C. H. Pounder wears a Bethany Meuleners gown at the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

    Bridget Moynahan

    Bridget Moynahan walks the runway in Herve Leger
    (Credit: Getty Images for for AHA / Fernanda Calfat)

    Bridget Moynahan walks the runway in Herve Leger during the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

    Star Jones

    Star Jones and her dog Pinky attend the
    (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Nicholas Hunt)

    Star Jones and her dog Pinky attend the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

    Bridget Moynahan

    Bridget Moynahan, in Herve Leger, attends the American
    (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Astrid Stawiarz)

    Bridget Moynahan, in Herve Leger, attends the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

    Asia Monet Ray and Iskra Lawrence

    Reality star/actress Asia Monet Ray (
    (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Nicholas Hunt)

    Reality star/actress Asia Monet Ray ("Dance Moms," "The People v. O.J. Simpson"), left, and model Iskra Lawrence at the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

    Jazz Jennings, C. C. H. Pounder and Peyton List

    Jazz Jennings, C. C. H. Pounder, and Peyton
    (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Jamie McCarthy)

    Jazz Jennings, C. C. H. Pounder, and Peyton List attend the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's at Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom on February 9, 2017 in New York City.

    Juliette Lewis

    Juliette Lewis attends the American Heart Association's Go
    (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Jamie McCarthy)

    Juliette Lewis attends the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

    Bethany Meuleners

    Designer Bethany Meuleners attends the American Heart Association's
    (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Astrid Stawiarz)

    Designer Bethany Meuleners attends the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

    Juliette Lewis

    Actress Juliette Lewis walks the runway at the
    (Credit: Getty Images for for AHA / Fernanda Calfat)

    Actress Juliette Lewis walks the runway at the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

    Jazz Jennings

    LGBTQ activist Jazz Jennings attends the American Heart
    (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Astrid Stawiarz)

    LGBTQ activist Jazz Jennings attends the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

    Maureen McCormick

    Maureen McCormick attends the American Heart Association's Go
    (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Astrid Stawiarz)

    Maureen McCormick attends the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

    Jessie James Decker

    Jessie James Decker gets ready backstage at the
    (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Nicholas Hunt)

    Jessie James Decker gets ready backstage at the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

    Lucy Lawless

    Lucy Lawless prepares backstage at the American Heart
    (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Jamie McCarthy)

    Lucy Lawless prepares backstage at the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

    Rachel Platten

    Rachel Platten walks the runway at the American
    (Credit: Getty Images for for AHA / Fernanda Calfat)

    Rachel Platten walks the runway at the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

    Juliette Lewis

    Actress Juliette Lewis prepares backstage at the American
    (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Jamie McCarthy)

    Actress Juliette Lewis prepares backstage at the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's at Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom on February 9, 2017 in New York City.

    Nicole Hardy

    Nicole Hardy attends the American Heart Association's Go
    (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Astrid Stawiarz)

    Nicole Hardy attends the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

    American Heart Association CEOs with Katie Holmes

    From left, American Heart Association CEO Nancy Brown;
    (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Astrid Stawiarz)

    From left, American Heart Association CEO Nancy Brown; CEO, Chairman of the Board, President, and Director at Macy's, Inc Terry J. Lundgren; and actress Katie Holmes attend the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

    Celebrity models

    From left, Maureen McCormick, Lauren Holly, Bonnie Somerville,
    (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Jamie McCarthy)

    From left, Maureen McCormick, Lauren Holly, Bonnie Somerville, Juliette Lewis, Veronica Webb and Bridget Moynahan attend the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

    Lorraine Toussaint

    Lorraine Toussaint prepares backstage at the American Heart
    (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Jamie McCarthy)

    Lorraine Toussaint prepares backstage at the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

    Lucy Lawless

    Lucy Lawless, in Nicole Miller gown, attends the
    (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Astrid Stawiarz)

    Lucy Lawless, in Nicole Miller gown, attends the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

    Jazz Jennings, Jeannie Mai, C. C. H. Pounder and Peyton List

    From left, Jazz Jennings, Jeannie Mai, C. C.
    (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Jamie McCarthy)

    From left, Jazz Jennings, Jeannie Mai, C. C. H. Pounder and Peyton List take a selfie during the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

    Diane Guerrero

    (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Nicholas Hunt)

    "Orange Is the New Black" actress Diane Guerrero backstage at the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

    Show More

    Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter

    Get the latest on celebs, TV and more.

    sign up

    Related Media

    Paris Hilton attends the 19th annual amfAR's New Celeb-spotting at New York Fashion Week Candace Cameron-Bure attends The American Heart Association's Go Celebs 'Go Red for Women' at NYFW Tamron Hall attends the 14th annual Woman's Day See where the stars are hanging out in NYC

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.