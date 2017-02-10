CelebritiesEntertainment

See photos of stars including Bridget Moynahan, left, wearing Herve Leger, and Rachel Platten, who wore a gown by Marchesa, at the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

See photos of Bridget Moynahan, Rachel Platten, Katie Holmes and more celebrities who walked the runway in red for The American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection Fashion Show on Thursday, Feb. 9, day one of New York Fashion Week.

Each year, stars model crimson designer looks to raise awareness about heart disease, the No. 1 killer of women.

Lucy Lawless and Lorraine Toussaint (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Jamie McCarthy) (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Jamie McCarthy) Actresses Lucy Lawless ("Xena the Warrior Princess") and Lorraine Toussaint ("Orange Is the New Black") prepare backstage at the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

Bonnie Somerville (Credit: Getty Images for for AHA / Fernanda Calfat) (Credit: Getty Images for for AHA / Fernanda Calfat) "Code Black" actress Bonnie Somerville walks the runway at the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. Somerville looks like she's having fun in this Carmen Marc Valvo gown.

Lorraine Toussaint (Credit: Getty Images for for AHA / Fernanda Calfat) (Credit: Getty Images for for AHA / Fernanda Calfat) Actress Lorraine Toussaint of "Orange Is the New Black" walks the runway at the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. Toussaint wore a gown designed by Masha Titievsky.

Nicole Hardy (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Nicholas Hunt) (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Nicholas Hunt) Nicole Hardy prepares backstage at the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

Katie Holmes (Credit: Getty Images for for AHA / Fernanda Calfat) (Credit: Getty Images for for AHA / Fernanda Calfat) Katie Holmes speaks on the runway at the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. Holmes, who was the event's host, wore a gown by Marchesa.

Jazz Jennings (Credit: Getty Images for for AHA / Fernanda Calfat) (Credit: Getty Images for for AHA / Fernanda Calfat) Reality star Jazz Jennings walks the runway the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. Jennings wore a gown by Mac Duggal.

Nicole Hardy and Odilia Flores (Credit: Getty Images for for AHA / Fernanda Calfat) (Credit: Getty Images for for AHA / Fernanda Calfat) Nicole Hardy, left, and Odilia Flores, who is a Macy's manager, walk the runway at the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

Maureen McCormick (Credit: Getty Images for for AHA / Fernanda Calfat) (Credit: Getty Images for for AHA / Fernanda Calfat) Former "Brady Bunch" actress Maureen McCormick walks the runway at the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. McCormick, who was seen recently as a contestant on "Dancing With the Stars," wore a suit by "Project Runway" alum Emilio Sosa.

(Credit: Getty Images for for AHA / Fernanda Calfat) (Credit: Getty Images for for AHA / Fernanda Calfat) Celebrity models on the runway at the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

Maureen McCormick and Lauren Holly (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Jamie McCarthy) (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Jamie McCarthy) Maureen McCormick and "NCIS" actress Lauren Holly attend the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. McCormick modeled a red suit by "Project Runway" alum Emilio Sosa, while Holly walked the runway in a gown by Escada.

C. C. H. Pounder (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Nicholas Hunt) (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Nicholas Hunt) Actress C. C. H. Pounder was one of the celebrity models for the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's at Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom on February 9, 2017 in Manhattan. Pounder alked the runway in a gown by Bethany Meuleners, one of the designers taking part in a fashion incubator with Macy's.

Iskra Lawrence (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Astrid Stawiarz) (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Astrid Stawiarz) Model Iskra Lawrence attends the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

Veronica Webb, Bonnie Somerville and Lauren Holly (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Jamie McCarthy) (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Jamie McCarthy) Modeling icon Veronica Webb, left, and actresses Bonnie Somerville and Lauren Holly attend the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. Webb wore a gown by Amanda Casarez for a fashion incubator at Macy's, Somerville wore a creation by Carmen Marc Valvo, and Holly modeled a gown by Escada.

Peyton List (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Jamie McCarthy) (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Jamie McCarthy) "Jessie" actress Peyton List attends the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

Peyton List, Jazz Jennings and C. C. H. Pounder (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Nicholas Hunt) (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Nicholas Hunt) From left, Peyton List, Jazz Jennings and C. C. H. Pounder wait backstage at the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

Odilia Flores (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Astrid Stawiarz) (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Astrid Stawiarz) Odilia Flores, a manager at Macy's, was one of the models for the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's at Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom on Feb. 9, 2017 in Manhattan.

Katie Holmes (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Astrid Stawiarz) (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Astrid Stawiarz) Katie Holmes, who was the host of the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's at Fashion Week in New York City, wore a gown by Marchesa. The event was held at Hammerstein Ballroom on Feb. 9, 2017 in Manhattan.

Lauren Holly (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Astrid Stawiarz) (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Astrid Stawiarz) Lauren Holly, wearing a gown by Escada, was one of the celebrity models at the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

Garcelle Beauvais (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Nicholas Hunt) (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Nicholas Hunt) Actress Garcelle Beauvais attends the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

Iskra Lawrence (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Nicholas Hunt) (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Nicholas Hunt) Model Iskra Lawrence at the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

Jessie James Decker (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Astrid Stawiarz) (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Astrid Stawiarz) Singer-songwriter Jessie James Decker at the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. Decker wore a ruffled gown by designer Jay Godfrey.

Juliette Lewis (Credit: Getty Images for for AHA / Fernanda Calfat) (Credit: Getty Images for for AHA / Fernanda Calfat) Actress Juliette Lewis struts down the runway wearing a gown by Christian Siriano at the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

Rachel Platten (Credit: Getty Images for for AHA / Fernanda Calfat) (Credit: Getty Images for for AHA / Fernanda Calfat) Rachel Platten performs on the runway during the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. Platten wore a gown by Marchesa.

Veronica Webb (Credit: Getty Images for for AHA / Fernanda Calfat) (Credit: Getty Images for for AHA / Fernanda Calfat) Model Veronica Webb walks the runway at the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

C. C. H. Pounder (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Astrid Stawiarz) (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Astrid Stawiarz) Actress C. C. H. Pounder wears a Bethany Meuleners gown at the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

Bridget Moynahan (Credit: Getty Images for for AHA / Fernanda Calfat) (Credit: Getty Images for for AHA / Fernanda Calfat) Bridget Moynahan walks the runway in Herve Leger during the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

Star Jones (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Nicholas Hunt) (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Nicholas Hunt) Star Jones and her dog Pinky attend the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

Asia Monet Ray and Iskra Lawrence (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Nicholas Hunt) (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Nicholas Hunt) Reality star/actress Asia Monet Ray ("Dance Moms," "The People v. O.J. Simpson"), left, and model Iskra Lawrence at the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

Jazz Jennings, C. C. H. Pounder and Peyton List (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Jamie McCarthy) (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Jamie McCarthy) Jazz Jennings, C. C. H. Pounder, and Peyton List attend the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's at Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom on February 9, 2017 in New York City.

Bethany Meuleners (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Astrid Stawiarz) (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Astrid Stawiarz) Designer Bethany Meuleners attends the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

Jazz Jennings (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Astrid Stawiarz) (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Astrid Stawiarz) LGBTQ activist Jazz Jennings attends the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

Jessie James Decker (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Nicholas Hunt) (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Nicholas Hunt) Jessie James Decker gets ready backstage at the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

Lucy Lawless (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Jamie McCarthy) (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Jamie McCarthy) Lucy Lawless prepares backstage at the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

Juliette Lewis (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Jamie McCarthy) (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Jamie McCarthy) Actress Juliette Lewis prepares backstage at the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's at Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom on February 9, 2017 in New York City.

Nicole Hardy (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Astrid Stawiarz) (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Astrid Stawiarz) Nicole Hardy attends the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

American Heart Association CEOs with Katie Holmes (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Astrid Stawiarz) (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Astrid Stawiarz) From left, American Heart Association CEO Nancy Brown; CEO, Chairman of the Board, President, and Director at Macy's, Inc Terry J. Lundgren; and actress Katie Holmes attend the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

Celebrity models (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Jamie McCarthy) (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Jamie McCarthy) From left, Maureen McCormick, Lauren Holly, Bonnie Somerville, Juliette Lewis, Veronica Webb and Bridget Moynahan attend the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

Lucy Lawless (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Astrid Stawiarz) (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Astrid Stawiarz) Lucy Lawless, in Nicole Miller gown, attends the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

Jazz Jennings, Jeannie Mai, C. C. H. Pounder and Peyton List (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Jamie McCarthy) (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Jamie McCarthy) From left, Jazz Jennings, Jeannie Mai, C. C. H. Pounder and Peyton List take a selfie during the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

Diane Guerrero (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Nicholas Hunt) (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Nicholas Hunt) "Orange Is the New Black" actress Diane Guerrero backstage at the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

Diane Guerrero (Credit: Getty Images for for AHA / Fernanda Calfat) (Credit: Getty Images for for AHA / Fernanda Calfat) "Orange Is the New Black" actress Diane Guerrero walks the runway during the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

Jeannie Mai (Credit: Getty Images for for AHA / Fernanda Calfat) (Credit: Getty Images for for AHA / Fernanda Calfat) TV host/fashion expert Jeannie Mai walks the runway during the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

Jeannie Mai (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Astrid Stawiarz) (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Astrid Stawiarz) TV host/fashion expert Jeannie Mai attends the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

Rachel Platten (Credit: Getty Images for for AHA / Fernanda Calfat) (Credit: Getty Images for for AHA / Fernanda Calfat) Rachel Platten performs on the runway during the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

Garcelle Beauvais (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Astrid Stawiarz) (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Astrid Stawiarz) Actress Garcelle Beauvais ("The Jamie Foxx Show") attends the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

Lucy Lawless and Bonnie Somerville (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Jamie McCarthy) (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Jamie McCarthy) Lucy Lawless, left, and Bonnie Somerville prepare backstage at the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

Maureen McCormick (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Nicholas Hunt) (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Nicholas Hunt) Actress Maureen McCormick attends the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

Bridget Moynahan and Rachel Platten (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Jamie McCarthy) (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Jamie McCarthy) Actress Bridget Moynahan, left, wearing Herve Leger, and singer / songwriter Rachel Platten, who wore a gown by Marchesa, at the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

C. C. H. Pounder (Credit: Getty Images for for AHA / Fernanda Calfat) (Credit: Getty Images for for AHA / Fernanda Calfat) C. C. H. Pounder walks the runway during the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

Juliette Lewis (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Astrid Stawiarz) (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Astrid Stawiarz) Juliette Lewis, wearing a gown by former "Project Runway" winner Christian Siriano, attends the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

Veronica Webb (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Astrid Stawiarz) (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Astrid Stawiarz) Model Veronica Webb attends the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. The modeling icon wore a gown by Amanda Casarez who designed for a fashion incubator at Macy's.

Peyton List and Katie Holmes (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Jamie McCarthy) (Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Jamie McCarthy) Peyton List and host Katie Holmes attend the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's during Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. Holmes is wearing a gown by Marchesa.