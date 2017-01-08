Sparkles, shine and color ignited the red carpet at the 74th Golden Globe Awards and, phew, the gowns were haute and hot. Naomie Harris was positively moonlit in a custom platinum Armani Prive silk column encrusted with crystals; Amy Adams was drenched in paillettes — ombre black and blood red — by Tom Ford. Ruth Negga was “loving” her silvery, somewhat lunar custom Louis Vuitton. Nicole Kidman’s Alexander McQueen had a sequin spin art vibe and extra-long sleeves. And underscoring the starry night, Emma Stone’s pale pink confection boasted silver stars — very “La La Land.”
On the sunny side: Natalie Portman, very pregnant and pretty in marigold Prada featuring bejeweled sleeves. Emily Ratajkowski slayed in buttery Reem Acra with sexy insets; Reese Witherspoon’s pale yellow Atelier Versace boasted a thigh-high slit, and Kerry Washington glowed in Dolce & Gabbana lace with blingy shoulders. Viola Davis shone bright in canary yellow Michael Kors sequins, and, Priyanka Chopra glittered in Ralph Lauren’s one-of-akind gold number that reportedly required 1,600 hours of hand embroidery.
There were some, er, surprising 3-D moments: Carrie Underwood’s bodice got swallowed by giant, sculptural pink roses; Jessica Biel did a plunging Elie Saab with a full skirt that featured bunches of grapes; and Janelle Monae’s Armani Prive high-low skirt (wacky) was covered in a veil of polka dot paillettes that wiggled when she moved. Hmmmmmm.
Natch, there were tuxes galore, none cuter than on the kids from “Stranger Things,” but surprising on a couple of ladies. Evan Rachel Wood wore custom Altuzarra, in homage she said to Marlene Dietrich and David Bowie. Likewise, Octavia Spencer donned a tux in midnight blue and a 40-carat Lorraine Schwartz emerald ring . . . whoa. But, of course, Pharrell Williams knows how to steal a scene and did so in a Chanel getup from the 2012 Bombay collection that featured a white embroidered jacket, crystal-laden tie, jeweled side sash and, natch, a beanie.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.