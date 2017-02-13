CelebritiesEntertainment

John Travolta, Lady Gaga and more stars attend Grammy after-parties on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

Katy Perry (Credit: AP / Invision / Willy Sanjuan) (Credit: AP / Invision / Willy Sanjuan) Katy Perry arrives at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards - Universal Music Group after party at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Russell Wilson and Ciara (Credit: Getty Images / Joshua Blanchard) (Credit: Getty Images / Joshua Blanchard) Russell Wilson and Ciara attend the Warner Music Group Grammy party at Milk Studios on Feb. 12, 2017 in Hollywood, Calif.

Adrian Grenier (Credit: Getty Images / Matt Winkelmeyer) (Credit: Getty Images / Matt Winkelmeyer) Actor Adrian Grenier attends the Warner Music Group Grammy Party at Milk Studios on Feb. 12, 2017 in Hollywood, Calif.

Beck (Credit: AP / Invision / Willy Sanjuan) (Credit: AP / Invision / Willy Sanjuan) Beck arrives at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards - Universal Music Group after party at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.

Maren Morris (Credit: AP / Invision / Chris Pizzello) (Credit: AP / Invision / Chris Pizzello) Maren Morris performs during Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif, on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

Britney Spears (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Frederic J. Brown) (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Frederic J. Brown) Britney Spears arrives at Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif, on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. Spears is wearing a custom Uel Camilo dress.

John Travolta and Lady Gaga (Credit: Getty Images for Interscope / Christopher Polk) (Credit: Getty Images for Interscope / Christopher Polk) John Travolta and Lady Gaga attend Interscope's Grammy after party with Lady Gaga at the Peppermint Club on Feb. 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, Calif.

Mary J Blige (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Frederic J. Brown) (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Frederic J. Brown) Mary J. Blige performs during Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif, on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

Singer Ty Dolla Sign (Credit: Getty Images / Vivien Killilea) (Credit: Getty Images / Vivien Killilea) Singer Ty Dolla Sign attends the Warner Music Group Grammy party at Milk Studios on Feb. 12, 2017 in Hollywood, Calif.

Adrian Brody and model Lara Lieto (Credit: Getty Images / Joshua Blanchard) (Credit: Getty Images / Joshua Blanchard) Actor Adrian Brody and model Lara Lieto attend the Warner Music Group Grammy party at Milk Studios on Feb. 12, 2017 in Hollywood, Calif.

Kourtney Kardashian (Credit: AP / Invision / Rich Fury) (Credit: AP / Invision / Rich Fury) Kourtney Kardashian attends Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

Katharine McPhee (Credit: Getty Images / Matt Winkelmeyer) (Credit: Getty Images / Matt Winkelmeyer) Actress Katharine McPhee attends the Warner Music Group Grammy party at Milk Studios on Feb.12, 2017 in Hollywood, Calif.

Lil Jon (Credit: Getty Images for Interscope / Christopher Polk) (Credit: Getty Images for Interscope / Christopher Polk) Rapper Lil Jon attends Interscope's Grammy after party with Lady Gaga at the Peppermint Club on Feb. 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, Calif.

Michelle Williams (Credit: Getty Images for Red Light Manag / Jerod Harris) (Credit: Getty Images for Red Light Manag / Jerod Harris) Michelle Williams arrives at the Red Light Management 2017 Grammy after party on Feb. 12, 2017 in West Hollywood, Calif.

Austin Mahone (Credit: Getty Images / Vivien Killilea) (Credit: Getty Images / Vivien Killilea) Musician Austin Mahone attends the Warner Music Group Grammy party at Milk Studios on Feb. 12, 2017 in Hollywood, Calif.

Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff (Credit: AP / Invision / Rich Fury) (Credit: AP / Invision / Rich Fury) "Girls" creator, writer and star Lena Dunham and musician Jack Antonoff of fun. attend Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif, on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

Anders Holm (Credit: Getty Images / Vivien Killilea) (Credit: Getty Images / Vivien Killilea) Actor Anders Holm attends the Warner Music Group Grammy party at Milk Studios on Feb. 12, 2017 in Hollywood, Calif.

Evan Ross and John Travolta (Credit: Getty Images for Interscope / Christopher Polk) (Credit: Getty Images for Interscope / Christopher Polk) Singer / actor Evan Ross and John Travolta attend Interscope's Grammy after party with Lady Gaga at the Peppermint Club on Feb.12, 2017 in Los Angeles, Calif.

Taboo, apl.de.ap, and Will.i.am (Credit: Getty Images / Matt Winkelmeyer) (Credit: Getty Images / Matt Winkelmeyer) Musicians Taboo, apl.de.ap, and Will.i.am attend the Warner Music Group Grammy Party at Milk Studios on Feb. 12, 2017 in Hollywood, Calif.

Charli XCX (Credit: AP / Invision / Richard Shotwell) (Credit: AP / Invision / Richard Shotwell) Charli XCX attends the Warner Music Group Grammy after party at Milk Studios on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Victoria Justice and Madison Reed (Credit: Getty Images for Red Light Manag / Jerod Harris) (Credit: Getty Images for Red Light Manag / Jerod Harris) Victoria Justice and Madison Reed arrive at the Red Light Management 2017 Grammy after party on Feb.12, 2017 in West Hollywood, Calif.

Matthew and Renee Morrison (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Frederic J. Brown) (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Frederic J. Brown) Matthew and Renee Morrison arrive at Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

Maren Morris (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Frederic J. Brown) (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Frederic J. Brown) Maren Morris, who later on went on to win a Grammy, performs during Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

Ray Parker Jr. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Frederic J. Brown) (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Frederic J. Brown) Musician Ray Parker Jr. and his wife, Elaine, arrive at Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Frederic J. Brown) (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Frederic J. Brown) Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco performs during Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif, on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

John Legend (Credit: AP / Invision / Rich Fury) (Credit: AP / Invision / Rich Fury) John Legend attends Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

Simone Smith and LL Cool J (Credit: AP/ Invision / Rich Fury) (Credit: AP/ Invision / Rich Fury) Simone Smith and LL Cool J attend Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

George and Carlon Clinton (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Frederic J. Brown) (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Frederic J. Brown) Carlon Clinton and husband, singer / musician George Clinton, arrive at Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

Mixed martial artist Chuck Liddell (Credit: Getty Images / Joshua Blanchard) (Credit: Getty Images / Joshua Blanchard) Mixed martial artist Chuck Liddell attends the Warner Music Group Grammy Party at Milk Studios on Feb. 12, 2017 in Hollywood, Calif.

Jennifer Hudson (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Frederic J. Brown) (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Frederic J. Brown) Jennifer Hudson performs during Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

Jon Voight (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Frederic J. Brown) (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Frederic J. Brown) Actor Jon Voight arrives at Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

Andra Day (Credit: Rich Fury/Invision/AP / Rich Fury) (Credit: Rich Fury/Invision/AP / Rich Fury) Andra Day attends Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

Clive Davis (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian) Clive Davis at his annual pre-Grammy gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

Jennifer Hudson (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Frederic J. Brown) (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Frederic J. Brown) Jennifer Hudson performs during Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

Maxwell (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Frederic J. Brown) (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Frederic J. Brown) Maxwell arrives at Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

Meagan Camper and Pete Wentz (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Frederic J. Brown) (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Frederic J. Brown) Meagan Camper and singer Pete Wentz arrive at Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

Maxwell (Credit: AP / Invision / Chris Pizzello) (Credit: AP / Invision / Chris Pizzello) Maxwell performs during Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

Lorde (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Frederic J. Brown) (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Frederic J. Brown) Lorde arrives for Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. Lorde wore a long shimmery dress to walk the red carpet.

Amber Rose (Credit: AP / Invision / Rich Fury) (Credit: AP / Invision / Rich Fury) Amber Rose attends Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif, on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

Mike Posner (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Frederic J. Brown) (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Frederic J. Brown) Mike Posner performs during Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

Clive Davis and Jennifer Hudson (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian) Clive Davis and Jennifer Hudson arrive for his annual pre-Grammy gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. Hudson is wearing a Gucci black lace suit, Le Silla shoes, and jewelry by Butani, L'Dezen and Lydia Courteille.

Joe Jonas (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Frederic J. Brown) (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Frederic J. Brown) Joe Jonas of DNCE performs during Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

Rachel Platten (Credit: Rich Fury/Invision/AP / Rich Fury) (Credit: Rich Fury/Invision/AP / Rich Fury) Rachel Platten attends Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

Michael Bivins, Ronnie DeVoe and Ricky Bell (Credit: AFP /Getty Images / Frederic J. Brown) (Credit: AFP /Getty Images / Frederic J. Brown) Michael Bivins, left, Ronnie DeVoe, center, and Ricky Bell of Bell Biv DeVoe perform during Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

Kelsea Ballerini (Credit: AP / Invision / Rich Fury) (Credit: AP / Invision / Rich Fury) Kelsea Ballerini attends Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif, on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. The country singer wore a Berta dress, L.K. Bennett heels and Csarite and Graziela jewelry.

Maxwell (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Frederic J. Brown) (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Frederic J. Brown) Maxwell performs during Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

Jessie J (Credit: AP / Invision / Rich Fury) (Credit: AP / Invision / Rich Fury) Jessie J attends Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

Nancy Pelosi (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Frederic J. Brown) (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Frederic J. Brown) Minority Leader of the House of Representative Nancy Pelosi speaks during Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

Anika Noni Rose (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Frederic J. Brown) (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Frederic J. Brown) Anika Noni Rose arrives at Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

Lang Lang (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Frederic J. Brown) (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Frederic J. Brown) Pianist Lang Lang arrives for Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

Will.i.am (Credit: AP / Invision / Rich Fury) (Credit: AP / Invision / Rich Fury) Will.i.am attends Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

Jennifer Hudson (Credit: AP / Invision / Chris Pizzello) (Credit: AP / Invision / Chris Pizzello) Jennifer Hudson performs during Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

Neil Diamond (Credit: AP / Invision / Chris Pizzello) (Credit: AP / Invision / Chris Pizzello) Neil Diamond performs during Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

Brendon Urie (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Frederic J. Brown) (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Frederic J. Brown) Brendon Urie arrives with a friend at Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

JinJoo Lee, Joe Jonas and Cole Whittle (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Frederic J. Brown) (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Frederic J. Brown) From left, JinJoo Lee, Joe Jonas and Cole Whittle of DNCE perform during Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

Mary J Blige (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Frederic J. Brown) (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Frederic J. Brown) Mary J. Blige performs during Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian (Credit: Rich Fury/Invision/AP / Rich Fury) (Credit: Rich Fury/Invision/AP / Rich Fury) Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian attend Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

Rita Ora (Credit: Rich Fury / Invision / AP / Rich Fury) (Credit: Rich Fury / Invision / AP / Rich Fury) Rita Ora attends Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. The singer / actress wore a sequined, fringed sheer jumpsuit by Elie Saab from the Spring 2017 runway.

DNCE (Credit: Rich Fury / Invision / AP / Rich Fury) (Credit: Rich Fury / Invision / AP / Rich Fury) Cole Whittle, Joe Jonas, JinJoo Lee and Jack Lawless, of DNCE attend Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

Judy Collins (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Frederic J. Brown) (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Frederic J. Brown) Judy Collins performs during Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.