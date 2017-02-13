Subscribe
    John Travolta, Lady Gaga and more stars attend (Credit: Getty Images for Interscope / Christopher Polk)

    John Travolta, Lady Gaga and more stars attend Grammy after-parties on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

    Grammys 2017 party photos: Clive Davis' bash, after-parties, more

    Updated
    By

    See Grammy winners, losers and more celebrities party the night away at various after-parties following the 2017 ceremony in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

    Katy Perry

    Katy Perry arrives at the 59th Annual Grammy
    (Credit: AP / Invision / Willy Sanjuan)

    Katy Perry arrives at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards - Universal Music Group after party at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles, Calif.

    Russell Wilson and Ciara

    Russell Wilson and Ciara attend the Warner Music
    (Credit: Getty Images / Joshua Blanchard)

    Russell Wilson and Ciara attend the Warner Music Group Grammy party at Milk Studios on Feb. 12, 2017 in Hollywood, Calif.

    Adrian Grenier

    Actor Adrian Grenier attends the Warner Music Group
    (Credit: Getty Images / Matt Winkelmeyer)

    Actor Adrian Grenier attends the Warner Music Group Grammy Party at Milk Studios on Feb. 12, 2017 in Hollywood, Calif.

    Beck

    Beck arrives at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards
    (Credit: AP / Invision / Willy Sanjuan)

    Beck arrives at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards - Universal Music Group after party at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.

    Maren Morris

    Maren Morris performs during Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy
    (Credit: AP / Invision / Chris Pizzello)

    Maren Morris performs during Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif, on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

    Britney Spears

    Britney Spears arrives at Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy
    (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Frederic J. Brown)

    Britney Spears arrives at Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif, on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. Spears is wearing a custom Uel Camilo dress.

    John Travolta and Lady Gaga

    John Travolta and Lady Gaga attend Interscope's Grammy
    (Credit: Getty Images for Interscope / Christopher Polk)

    John Travolta and Lady Gaga attend Interscope's Grammy after party with Lady Gaga at the Peppermint Club on Feb. 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, Calif.

    Mary J Blige

    Mary J. Blige performs during Clive Davis' annual
    (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Frederic J. Brown)

    Mary J. Blige performs during Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif, on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

    Singer Ty Dolla Sign

    Singer Ty Dolla Sign attends the Warner Music
    (Credit: Getty Images / Vivien Killilea)

    Singer Ty Dolla Sign attends the Warner Music Group Grammy party at Milk Studios on Feb. 12, 2017 in Hollywood, Calif.

    Adrian Brody and model Lara Lieto

    Actor Adrian Brody and model Lara Lieto attend
    (Credit: Getty Images / Joshua Blanchard)

    Actor Adrian Brody and model Lara Lieto attend the Warner Music Group Grammy party at Milk Studios on Feb. 12, 2017 in Hollywood, Calif.

    Kourtney Kardashian

    Kourtney Kardashian attends Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy gala
    (Credit: AP / Invision / Rich Fury)

    Kourtney Kardashian attends Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

    Katharine McPhee

    Actress Katharine McPhee attends the Warner Music Group
    (Credit: Getty Images / Matt Winkelmeyer)

    Actress Katharine McPhee attends the Warner Music Group Grammy party at Milk Studios on Feb.12, 2017 in Hollywood, Calif.

    Lil Jon

    Rapper Lil Jon attends Interscope's Grammy after party
    (Credit: Getty Images for Interscope / Christopher Polk)

    Rapper Lil Jon attends Interscope's Grammy after party with Lady Gaga at the Peppermint Club on Feb. 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, Calif.

    Michelle Williams

    Michelle Williams arrives at the Red Light Management
    (Credit: Getty Images for Red Light Manag / Jerod Harris)

    Michelle Williams arrives at the Red Light Management 2017 Grammy after party on Feb. 12, 2017 in West Hollywood, Calif.

    Austin Mahone

    Musician Austin Mahone attends the Warner Music Group
    (Credit: Getty Images / Vivien Killilea)

    Musician Austin Mahone attends the Warner Music Group Grammy party at Milk Studios on Feb. 12, 2017 in Hollywood, Calif.

    Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff

    (Credit: AP / Invision / Rich Fury)

    "Girls" creator, writer and star Lena Dunham and musician Jack Antonoff of fun. attend Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif, on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

    Anders Holm

    Actor Anders Holm attends the Warner Music Group
    (Credit: Getty Images / Vivien Killilea)

    Actor Anders Holm attends the Warner Music Group Grammy party at Milk Studios on Feb. 12, 2017 in Hollywood, Calif.

    Evan Ross and John Travolta

    Singer / actor Evan Ross and John Travolta
    (Credit: Getty Images for Interscope / Christopher Polk)

    Singer / actor Evan Ross and John Travolta attend Interscope's Grammy after party with Lady Gaga at the Peppermint Club on Feb.12, 2017 in Los Angeles, Calif.

    Taboo, apl.de.ap, and Will.i.am

    Musicians Taboo, apl.de.ap, and Will.i.am attend the Warner
    (Credit: Getty Images / Matt Winkelmeyer)

    Musicians Taboo, apl.de.ap, and Will.i.am attend the Warner Music Group Grammy Party at Milk Studios on Feb. 12, 2017 in Hollywood, Calif.

    Charli XCX

    Charli XCX attends the Warner Music Group Grammy
    (Credit: AP / Invision / Richard Shotwell)

    Charli XCX attends the Warner Music Group Grammy after party at Milk Studios on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles, Calif.

    Victoria Justice and Madison Reed

    Victoria Justice and Madison Reed arrive at the
    (Credit: Getty Images for Red Light Manag / Jerod Harris)

    Victoria Justice and Madison Reed arrive at the Red Light Management 2017 Grammy after party on Feb.12, 2017 in West Hollywood, Calif.

    Matthew and Renee Morrison

    Matthew and Renee Morrison arrive at Clive Davis'
    (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Frederic J. Brown)

    Matthew and Renee Morrison arrive at Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

    Ray Parker Jr.

    Musician Ray Parker Jr. and his wife, Elaine,
    (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Frederic J. Brown)

    Musician Ray Parker Jr. and his wife, Elaine, arrive at Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

    Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco

    Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco performs
    (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Frederic J. Brown)

    Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco performs during Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif, on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

    John Legend

    John Legend attends Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy gala
    (Credit: AP / Invision / Rich Fury)

    John Legend attends Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

    Simone Smith and LL Cool J

    Simone Smith and LL Cool J attend Clive
    (Credit: AP/ Invision / Rich Fury)

    Simone Smith and LL Cool J attend Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

    George and Carlon Clinton

    Carlon Clinton and husband, singer / musician George
    (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Frederic J. Brown)

    Carlon Clinton and husband, singer / musician George Clinton, arrive at Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

    Mixed martial artist Chuck Liddell

    Mixed martial artist Chuck Liddell attends the Warner
    (Credit: Getty Images / Joshua Blanchard)

    Mixed martial artist Chuck Liddell attends the Warner Music Group Grammy Party at Milk Studios on Feb. 12, 2017 in Hollywood, Calif.

    Jennifer Hudson

    Jennifer Hudson performs during Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy
    (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Frederic J. Brown)

    Jennifer Hudson performs during Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

    Jon Voight

    Actor Jon Voight arrives at Clive Davis' annual
    (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Frederic J. Brown)

    Actor Jon Voight arrives at Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

    Andra Day

    Andra Day attends Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy gala
    (Credit: Rich Fury/Invision/AP / Rich Fury)

    Andra Day attends Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

    Clive Davis

    Clive Davis at his annual pre-Grammy gala at
    (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian)

    Clive Davis at his annual pre-Grammy gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

    Maxwell

    Maxwell arrives at Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy gala
    (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Frederic J. Brown)

    Maxwell arrives at Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

    Meagan Camper and Pete Wentz

    Meagan Camper and singer Pete Wentz arrive at
    (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Frederic J. Brown)

    Meagan Camper and singer Pete Wentz arrive at Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

    Lorde

    Lorde arrives for Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy gala
    (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Frederic J. Brown)

    Lorde arrives for Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. Lorde wore a long shimmery dress to walk the red carpet.

    Amber Rose

    Amber Rose attends Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy gala
    (Credit: AP / Invision / Rich Fury)

    Amber Rose attends Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif, on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

    Mike Posner

    Mike Posner performs during Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy
    (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Frederic J. Brown)

    Mike Posner performs during Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

    Clive Davis and Jennifer Hudson

    Clive Davis and Jennifer Hudson arrive for his
    (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian)

    Clive Davis and Jennifer Hudson arrive for his annual pre-Grammy gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. Hudson is wearing a Gucci black lace suit, Le Silla shoes, and jewelry by Butani, L'Dezen and Lydia Courteille.

    Joe Jonas

    Joe Jonas of DNCE performs during Clive Davis'
    (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Frederic J. Brown)

    Joe Jonas of DNCE performs during Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

    Rachel Platten

    Rachel Platten attends Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy gala
    (Credit: Rich Fury/Invision/AP / Rich Fury)

    Rachel Platten attends Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

    Michael Bivins, Ronnie DeVoe and Ricky Bell

    Michael Bivins, left, Ronnie DeVoe, center, and Ricky
    (Credit: AFP /Getty Images / Frederic J. Brown)

    Michael Bivins, left, Ronnie DeVoe, center, and Ricky Bell of Bell Biv DeVoe perform during Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

    Kelsea Ballerini

    Kelsea Ballerini attends Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy gala
    (Credit: AP / Invision / Rich Fury)

    Kelsea Ballerini attends Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif, on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. The country singer wore a Berta dress, L.K. Bennett heels and Csarite and Graziela jewelry.

    Jessie J

    Jessie J attends Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy gala
    (Credit: AP / Invision / Rich Fury)

    Jessie J attends Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

    Nancy Pelosi

    Minority Leader of the House of Representative Nancy
    (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Frederic J. Brown)

    Minority Leader of the House of Representative Nancy Pelosi speaks during Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

    Anika Noni Rose

    Anika Noni Rose arrives at Clive Davis' annual
    (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Frederic J. Brown)

    Anika Noni Rose arrives at Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

    Lang Lang

    Pianist Lang Lang arrives for Clive Davis' annual
    (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Frederic J. Brown)

    Pianist Lang Lang arrives for Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

