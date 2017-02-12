HIGHLIGHTS Beyoncé skips it while Adele wears green that sparks Twitter debate

Paris Jackson chooses Balmain; Katy Perry sports Tom Ford, blonde hair

The award showdown at last night’s Grammys was always about Beyoncé and Adele, but on the red carpet it was hard to take your eyes off Lady Gaga.

Wearing something that might have been an also-ran for her Super Bowl performance, Gaga was a late arrival wearing, well, not a whole lot — a seriously revealing top cropped so high censors were almost required, short trunks dripping with chains and a new — some suggested temporary — tattoo honoring her performance with Metallica.

As for Adele, she came early in Givenchy, an interesting shade of green (somewhere between emerald and olive) that set off a bit of a Twitter debate. Some said stunning; others noted an unfortunate comparison to Fiona in “Shrek.”

Beyoncé, meanwhile, didn’t show up at all, much to the consternation of the E! News red carpet crew.

Katy Perry showed off her new blonde hair — “it’s like the last color in all the Pantone books that I haven’t done” — along with her golden mock-turtle top and feathered skirt by Tom Ford.

Faith Hill couldn’t pronounce Zuhair Murad, but she looked stunning in his long-sleeved red gown with a decolletage-revealing keyhole cutout — a trend also seen on Carrie Underwood’s sparkling red gown and Demi Lovato’s gold Julien Macdonald. Paris Jackson talked about her upcoming stint on the Fox series “Star” while decked out in a multicolored Balmain jumpsuit — and a tattoo that proclaimed “Wake Up.”

But that was far from the most political statement on the red carpet — which was something of a shocker. Joy Villa’s dress seemed to be an unqualified endorsement of our new president, proclaiming “Make America Great Again” in huge letters running down the front of the gown. And in case anyone didn’t get the message, the train bore just one word: “Trump.”