See Grammy Awards red carpet photos as the performers, nominees, host James Corden and other celebrities arrive at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, for the 59th annual ceremony honoring the year's best music. The show will air live on CBS at 8 p.m.
Joy Villa
(Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)
Singer Joy Villa arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.
Mike Posner and Blackbear
(Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss)
Mike Posner and Blackbear arrive at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.
DJ Khaled
(Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss)
Nicole Tuck, Asahd Tuck Khaled and DJ Khaled arrive at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.
(Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss)
Taraji P. Henson arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.
Gavin DeGraw
(Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss)
Gavin DeGraw arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.
Rihanna
(Credit: Getty Images for FIJI Water / Joe Scarnici)
Recording artist Rihanna arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.
Andra Day
(Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss)
Andra Day arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.
Cage the Elephant
(Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello)
Matthan Minster, Daniel Tichenor, Matthew Shultz, Jared Champion, Nick Bockrath and Brad Shult of Cage the Elephant arrive at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.
(Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss)
Demi Lovato arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.
Celine Dion
(Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Alberto E. Rodriguez)
Singer Celine Dion arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.
Mya
(Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Alberto E. Rodriguez)
Singer Mya arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.
CeeLo Green
(Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss)
CeeLo Green as his alter ego Gnarly Davidson arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.
Elle King
(Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Alberto E. Rodriguez)
Singer Elle King arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.
Jennifer Lopez
(Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss)
Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.
Nick Jonas
(Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)
Singer Nick Jonas arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.
Carrie Underwood and Kelsea Ballerini
(Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Alberto E. Rodriguez)
Singers Carrie Underwood and Kelsea Ballerini arrive at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.
Lea Michele
(Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss)
Lea Michele arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
(Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Alberto E. Rodriguez)
Model Chrissy Teigen and musician John Legend arrive at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.
Lady Gaga and Metallica
(Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)
Singer Lady Gaga with musicians Robert Trujillo, Kirk Hammett, James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich of Metallica arrive at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.
Lady Gaga
(Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Alberto E. Rodriguez)
Musician Lady Gaga arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.
Chrissy Teigen
(Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Alberto E. Rodriguez)
Model Chrissy Teigen arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.
Camila Cabello
(Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss)
Camila Cabello arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.
Carrie Underwood
(Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Alberto E. Rodriguez)
Singer Carrie Underwood arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.
Kristin Cavallari
(Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss)
Kristin Cavallari arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.
Adele
(Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)
Singer Adele arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.
Chance the Rapper
(Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)
Chance the Rapper arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.
Laverne Cox
(Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss)
Laverne Cox arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.
Paris Jackson
(Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss)
Paris Jackson arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.
Daya
(Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Alberto E. Rodriguez)
Singer Daya arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.
Karen Fairchild
(Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss)
Karen Fairchild arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.
DNCE
(Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Christopher Polk)
Musicians Joe Jonas, Cole Whittle, JinJoo Lee and Jack Lawless of DNCE arrive at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.
Heidi Klum
(Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss)
Heidi Klum arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.
Kaya Jones
(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MARK RALSTON)
Kaya Jones arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.
Betsey Johnson and John Cale
(Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)
Designer Betsey Johnson and musician John Cale arrive at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.
Twenty One Pilots
(Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Alberto E. Rodriguez)
Josh Dun and Tyler Joseph of Twenty One Pilots arrive at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.
Katharine McPhee
(Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Alberto E. Rodriguez)
Actress Katharine McPhee arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.
Jason Derulo
(Credit: Getty Images for FIJI Water / Joe Scarnici)
Recording artist Jason Derulo arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.
Charli XCX
(Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss)
Charli XCX arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.
Keith Urban
(Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Christopher Polk)
Musician Keith Urban arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.
Rose McGowan
(Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss)
Rose McGowan arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.
Girl Crush
(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MARK RALSTON)
Girl Crush arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.
Maren Morris
(Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)
Singer Maren Morris arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.
Pentatonix
(Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss)
Mitch Grassi, Kirstin Maldonado, Scott Hoying, Avi Kaplan and Kevin Olusola of Pentatonix arrive at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.
Paulina Rubio
(Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss)
Paulina Rubio arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.
Katy Perry
(Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Christopher Polk)
Singer Katy Perry arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.