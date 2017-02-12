CelebritiesEntertainment

See photos of Rihanna and more celebrities as they arrive for the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

Joy Villa (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Singer Joy Villa arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

Mike Posner and Blackbear (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) Mike Posner and Blackbear arrive at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

DJ Khaled (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) Nicole Tuck, Asahd Tuck Khaled and DJ Khaled arrive at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

Taraji P. Henson (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) Taraji P. Henson arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

Gavin DeGraw (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) Gavin DeGraw arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

Rihanna (Credit: Getty Images for FIJI Water / Joe Scarnici) (Credit: Getty Images for FIJI Water / Joe Scarnici) Recording artist Rihanna arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

Andra Day (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) Andra Day arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

Cage the Elephant (Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) (Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) Matthan Minster, Daniel Tichenor, Matthew Shultz, Jared Champion, Nick Bockrath and Brad Shult of Cage the Elephant arrive at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

Solange Knowles (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) Solange Knowles arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

Tinashe (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) Tinashe arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

French Montana (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) French Montana and Kruz Kharbouch arrive at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

Trace Lysette and Laverne Cox (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Actors Trace Lysette and Laverne Cox arrive at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

Gary Clark Jr. and Nicole Trunfio (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Christopher Polk) (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Christopher Polk) Recording artist Gary Clark Jr. and Nicole Trunfio arrive at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

Demi Lovato (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) Demi Lovato arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

Celine Dion (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Alberto E. Rodriguez) (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Alberto E. Rodriguez) Singer Celine Dion arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

Mya (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Alberto E. Rodriguez) (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Alberto E. Rodriguez) Singer Mya arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

CeeLo Green (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) CeeLo Green as his alter ego Gnarly Davidson arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

Elle King (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Alberto E. Rodriguez) (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Alberto E. Rodriguez) Singer Elle King arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

Jennifer Lopez (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

Nick Jonas (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Singer Nick Jonas arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

Carrie Underwood and Kelsea Ballerini (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Alberto E. Rodriguez) (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Alberto E. Rodriguez) Singers Carrie Underwood and Kelsea Ballerini arrive at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

Lea Michele (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) Lea Michele arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Alberto E. Rodriguez) (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Alberto E. Rodriguez) Model Chrissy Teigen and musician John Legend arrive at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

Lady Gaga and Metallica (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Singer Lady Gaga with musicians Robert Trujillo, Kirk Hammett, James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich of Metallica arrive at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

Lady Gaga (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Alberto E. Rodriguez) (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Alberto E. Rodriguez) Musician Lady Gaga arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

Chrissy Teigen (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Alberto E. Rodriguez) (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Alberto E. Rodriguez) Model Chrissy Teigen arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

Camila Cabello (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) Camila Cabello arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

Carrie Underwood (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Alberto E. Rodriguez) (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Alberto E. Rodriguez) Singer Carrie Underwood arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

Kristin Cavallari (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) Kristin Cavallari arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

Adele (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Singer Adele arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

Chance the Rapper (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Chance the Rapper arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

Laverne Cox (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) Laverne Cox arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

Paris Jackson (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) Paris Jackson arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

Daya (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Alberto E. Rodriguez) (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Alberto E. Rodriguez) Singer Daya arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

Karen Fairchild (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) Karen Fairchild arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

DNCE (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Christopher Polk) (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Christopher Polk) Musicians Joe Jonas, Cole Whittle, JinJoo Lee and Jack Lawless of DNCE arrive at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

Heidi Klum (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) Heidi Klum arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

Kaya Jones (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MARK RALSTON) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MARK RALSTON) Kaya Jones arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

Betsey Johnson and John Cale (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Designer Betsey Johnson and musician John Cale arrive at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

Twenty One Pilots (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Alberto E. Rodriguez) (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Alberto E. Rodriguez) Josh Dun and Tyler Joseph of Twenty One Pilots arrive at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

Katharine McPhee (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Alberto E. Rodriguez) (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Alberto E. Rodriguez) Actress Katharine McPhee arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

Jason Derulo (Credit: Getty Images for FIJI Water / Joe Scarnici) (Credit: Getty Images for FIJI Water / Joe Scarnici) Recording artist Jason Derulo arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

Charli XCX (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) Charli XCX arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

Keith Urban (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Christopher Polk) (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Christopher Polk) Musician Keith Urban arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

Rose McGowan (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) Rose McGowan arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

Girl Crush (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MARK RALSTON) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MARK RALSTON) Girl Crush arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

Maren Morris (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Singer Maren Morris arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

Pentatonix (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) Mitch Grassi, Kirstin Maldonado, Scott Hoying, Avi Kaplan and Kevin Olusola of Pentatonix arrive at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

Paulina Rubio (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) Paulina Rubio arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

Katy Perry (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Christopher Polk) (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Christopher Polk) Singer Katy Perry arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

James Corden and Julia Carey (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Host James Corden and Julia Carey arrive at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

Skylar Grey (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) Skylar Grey arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) Tim McGraw and Faith Hill arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

Lukas Graham (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) Mark Falgren, Lukas Graham Forchhamme and Morten Ristorp of Lukas Graham arrive at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

Skrillex (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) Skrillex arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

Brendon Urie (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) Brendon Urie arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

Halsey (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) Halsey arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

Jessica Miller and Lars Ulrich (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) Jessica Miller and Lars Ulrich arrive at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

2 Chainz (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Alberto E. Rodriguez) (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Alberto E. Rodriguez) Rapper 2 Chainz arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

DJ Steve Aoki (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) DJ Steve Aoki arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

Ziggy Marley (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) Ziggy Marley arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

Kelsea Ballerini (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) Kelsea Ballerini arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

Adele (Credit: Invision / Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Invision / Jordan Strauss) Adele arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

The Chainsmokers (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Musicians Drew Taggart and Alex Pall of The Chainsmokers arrive at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

Tori Kelly (Credit: Invision / Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Invision / Jordan Strauss) Tori Kelly arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

Hillary Scott (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Singer Hillary Scott of Lady Antebellum arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

Rick Ross and Lil Yachty (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Christopher Polk) (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Christopher Polk) Rappers Rick Ross and Lil Yachty arrive at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

Kat Graham (Credit: Invision / Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Invision / Jordan Strauss) Kat Graham arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

Shaun Robinson (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) TV personality Shaun Robinson arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

Caroline D'Amore (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Alberto E. Rodriguez) (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Alberto E. Rodriguez) Caroline D'Amore arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

Elvana Gjata (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Alberto E. Rodriguez) (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Alberto E. Rodriguez) Musician Elvana Gjata arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

Jidenna (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Alberto E. Rodriguez) (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Alberto E. Rodriguez) Singer Jidenna arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

Ross Mathews (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Alberto E. Rodriguez) (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Alberto E. Rodriguez) TV personality Ross Mathews arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

Rory Lee Feek (Credit: Invision / Chris Pizzello) (Credit: Invision / Chris Pizzello) Rory Lee Feek, of Joey + Rory, arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

Dierks Bentley (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Alberto E. Rodriguez) (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Alberto E. Rodriguez) Singer Dierks Bentley arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

Thomas Rhett (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) Thomas Rhett arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

Blink 182 (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) Matt Skiba, Travis Barker and Mark Hoppus of Blink 182 arrive at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

Jacob Collier (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) Jacob Collier arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

Desiigner (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) Desiigner arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

Lalah Hathaway (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MARK RALSTON) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MARK RALSTON) Lalah Hathaway arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

Michael Keaton and Sean Douglas (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) Michael Keaton and Sean Douglas arrive at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

James Shaffer and Evis X. Shaffe (Credit: Getty Images for FIJI Water / Joe Scarnici) (Credit: Getty Images for FIJI Water / Joe Scarnici) Musician James Shaffer and Evis X. Shaffer arrive at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

Ryan Seacrest (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) Ryan Seacrest arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

Kaskade (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) Kaskade arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

Giuliana Rancic (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MARK RALSTON) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MARK RALSTON) Giuliana Rancic arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

Sophie Beem (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Alberto E. Rodriguez) (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Alberto E. Rodriguez) Singer Sophie Beem arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

Jill Scott (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MARK RALSTON) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MARK RALSTON) Jill Scott arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

Gregory Porter (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Alberto E. Rodriguez) (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Alberto E. Rodriguez) Musician Gregory Porter arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

King (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Singing group King arrive at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

Saint Heart (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Alberto E. Rodriguez) (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Alberto E. Rodriguez) Singer Saint Heart arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

Diplo (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Alberto E. Rodriguez) (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Alberto E. Rodriguez) Musician/producer Diplo arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

Keltie Knight (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) Keltie Knight arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

Erika Jayne (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Singer Erika Jayne arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

Liz Hernandez (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) TV personality Liz Hernandez arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

Celtic Woman (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Alberto E. Rodriguez) (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Alberto E. Rodriguez) Maired Nesbitt, Mairead Carlin, Tara McNeill, Susan McFadden and Eabha McMahon of Celtic Woman arrive at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

Giuliana Rancic (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) Giuliana Rancic arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

Judy Collins (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) Judy Collins arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

Steve Madden (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) Steve Madden arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

Emily Weisband (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Singer Emily Weisband attends the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

Natalie Grant and Bernie Herms (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MARK RALSTON) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MARK RALSTON) Natalie Grant and Bernie Herms attend the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

Blind Boys of Alabama (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) Eric McKinnie, Ben Moore, Jimmy Carter and Joey Williams of the musical group Blind Boys of Alabama arrive at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

Tracey Edmonds (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Alberto E. Rodriguez) (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Alberto E. Rodriguez) Producer/media personality Tracey Edmonds attends the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

Juliette Larthe (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Producer Juliette Larthe attends the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

Tina Guo (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Musician Tina Guo attends the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

Brad Goreski (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) TV personality Brad Goreski attends the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.