Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 0 Weather 34° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    CelebritiesEntertainment

    +-
       Click here to read or post comments
    See photos of Rihanna and more celebrities as (Credit: Getty Images for FIJI Water / Joe Scarnici)

    See photos of Rihanna and more celebrities as they arrive for the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

    Grammys 2017 red carpet pictures

    Updated
    By

    See Grammy Awards red carpet photos as the performers, nominees, host James Corden and other celebrities arrive at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, for the 59th annual ceremony honoring the year's best music. The show will air live on CBS at 8 p.m.

    Joy Villa

    Singer Joy Villa arrives at the 59th annual
    (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

    Singer Joy Villa arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

    Mike Posner and Blackbear

    Mike Posner and Blackbear arrive at the 59th
    (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss)

    Mike Posner and Blackbear arrive at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

    DJ Khaled

    Nicole Tuck, Asahd Tuck Khaled and DJ Khaled
    (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss)

    Nicole Tuck, Asahd Tuck Khaled and DJ Khaled arrive at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE

    Taraji P. Henson

    Taraji P. Henson arrives at the 59th annual
    (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss)

    Taraji P. Henson arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

    Gavin DeGraw

    Gavin DeGraw arrives at the 59th annual Grammy
    (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss)

    Gavin DeGraw arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

    Rihanna

    Recording artist Rihanna arrives at the 59th annual
    (Credit: Getty Images for FIJI Water / Joe Scarnici)

    Recording artist Rihanna arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

    Andra Day

    Andra Day arrives at the 59th annual Grammy
    (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss)

    Andra Day arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

    Cage the Elephant

    Matthan Minster, Daniel Tichenor, Matthew Shultz, Jared Champion,
    (Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello)

    Matthan Minster, Daniel Tichenor, Matthew Shultz, Jared Champion, Nick Bockrath and Brad Shult of Cage the Elephant arrive at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE

    Solange Knowles

    Solange Knowles arrives at the 59th annual Grammy
    (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss)

    Solange Knowles arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

    Tinashe

    Tinashe arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards
    (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss)

    Tinashe arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

    French Montana

    French Montana and Kruz Kharbouch arrive at the
    (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss)

    French Montana and Kruz Kharbouch arrive at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

    Trace Lysette and Laverne Cox

    Actors Trace Lysette and Laverne Cox arrive at
    (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

    Actors Trace Lysette and Laverne Cox arrive at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

    Gary Clark Jr. and Nicole Trunfio

    Recording artist Gary Clark Jr. and Nicole Trunfio
    (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Christopher Polk)

    Recording artist Gary Clark Jr. and Nicole Trunfio arrive at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE

    Demi Lovato

    Demi Lovato arrives at the 59th annual Grammy
    (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss)

    Demi Lovato arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

    Celine Dion

    Singer Celine Dion arrives at the 59th annual
    (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Alberto E. Rodriguez)

    Singer Celine Dion arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

    Mya

    Singer Mya arrives at the 59th annual Grammy
    (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Alberto E. Rodriguez)

    Singer Mya arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

    CeeLo Green

    CeeLo Green as his alter ego Gnarly Davidson
    (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss)

    CeeLo Green as his alter ego Gnarly Davidson arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

    Elle King

    Singer Elle King arrives at the 59th annual
    (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Alberto E. Rodriguez)

    Singer Elle King arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

    Jennifer Lopez

    Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 59th annual Grammy
    (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss)

    Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

    Nick Jonas

    Singer Nick Jonas arrives at the 59th annual
    (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

    Singer Nick Jonas arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

    Carrie Underwood and Kelsea Ballerini

    Singers Carrie Underwood and Kelsea Ballerini arrive at
    (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Alberto E. Rodriguez)

    Singers Carrie Underwood and Kelsea Ballerini arrive at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

    Lea Michele

    Lea Michele arrives at the 59th annual Grammy
    (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss)

    Lea Michele arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

    Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

    Model Chrissy Teigen and musician John Legend arrive
    (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Alberto E. Rodriguez)

    Model Chrissy Teigen and musician John Legend arrive at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

    Lady Gaga and Metallica

    Singer Lady Gaga with musicians Robert Trujillo, Kirk
    (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

    Singer Lady Gaga with musicians Robert Trujillo, Kirk Hammett, James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich of Metallica arrive at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

    Lady Gaga

    Musician Lady Gaga arrives at the 59th annual
    (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Alberto E. Rodriguez)

    Musician Lady Gaga arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

    Chrissy Teigen

    Model Chrissy Teigen arrives at the 59th annual
    (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Alberto E. Rodriguez)

    Model Chrissy Teigen arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

    Camila Cabello

    Camila Cabello arrives at the 59th annual Grammy
    (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss)

    Camila Cabello arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

    Carrie Underwood

    Singer Carrie Underwood arrives at the 59th annual
    (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Alberto E. Rodriguez)

    Singer Carrie Underwood arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

    Kristin Cavallari

    Kristin Cavallari arrives at the 59th annual Grammy
    (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss)

    Kristin Cavallari arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

    Adele

    Singer Adele arrives at the 59th annual Grammy
    (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

    Singer Adele arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

    Chance the Rapper

    Chance the Rapper arrives at the 59th annual
    (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

    Chance the Rapper arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

    Laverne Cox

    Laverne Cox arrives at the 59th annual Grammy
    (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss)

    Laverne Cox arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

    Paris Jackson

    Paris Jackson arrives at the 59th annual Grammy
    (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss)

    Paris Jackson arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

    Daya

    Singer Daya arrives at the 59th annual Grammy
    (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Alberto E. Rodriguez)

    Singer Daya arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

    Karen Fairchild

    Karen Fairchild arrives at the 59th annual Grammy
    (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss)

    Karen Fairchild arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

    DNCE

    Musicians Joe Jonas, Cole Whittle, JinJoo Lee and
    (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Christopher Polk)

    Musicians Joe Jonas, Cole Whittle, JinJoo Lee and Jack Lawless of DNCE arrive at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

    Heidi Klum

    Heidi Klum arrives at the 59th annual Grammy
    (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss)

    Heidi Klum arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

    Kaya Jones

    Kaya Jones arrives at the 59th annual Grammy
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MARK RALSTON)

    Kaya Jones arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

    Betsey Johnson and John Cale

    Designer Betsey Johnson and musician John Cale arrive
    (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

    Designer Betsey Johnson and musician John Cale arrive at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

    Twenty One Pilots

    Josh Dun and Tyler Joseph of Twenty One
    (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Alberto E. Rodriguez)

    Josh Dun and Tyler Joseph of Twenty One Pilots arrive at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

    Katharine McPhee

    Actress Katharine McPhee arrives at the 59th annual
    (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Alberto E. Rodriguez)

    Actress Katharine McPhee arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

    Jason Derulo

    Recording artist Jason Derulo arrives at the 59th
    (Credit: Getty Images for FIJI Water / Joe Scarnici)

    Recording artist Jason Derulo arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

    Charli XCX

    Charli XCX arrives at the 59th annual Grammy
    (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss)

    Charli XCX arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

    Keith Urban

    Musician Keith Urban arrives at the 59th annual
    (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Christopher Polk)

    Musician Keith Urban arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

    Rose McGowan

    Rose McGowan arrives at the 59th annual Grammy
    (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss)

    Rose McGowan arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

    Girl Crush

    Girl Crush arrives at the 59th annual Grammy
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MARK RALSTON)

    Girl Crush arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

    Maren Morris

    Singer Maren Morris arrives at the 59th annual
    (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

    Singer Maren Morris arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

    Pentatonix

    Mitch Grassi, Kirstin Maldonado, Scott Hoying, Avi Kaplan
    (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss)

    Mitch Grassi, Kirstin Maldonado, Scott Hoying, Avi Kaplan and Kevin Olusola of Pentatonix arrive at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

    Paulina Rubio

    Paulina Rubio arrives at the 59th annual Grammy
    (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss)

    Paulina Rubio arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

    Katy Perry

    Singer Katy Perry arrives at the 59th annual
    (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Christopher Polk)

    Singer Katy Perry arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.

    Show More

    Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter

    Get the latest on celebs, TV and more.

    sign up

    Related Media

    See photos of Grammy Awards host James Corden, Grammy winners, performances, more Here's who's performing at the Grammys tonight Beyonce is among the nominees for the 2017 See who's nominated for a Grammy

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.