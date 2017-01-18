Singer-actress Hilary Duff reportedly is dating singer-producer Matthew Koma, a Seaford native.
Us Weekly says that “Younger” star Duff, 29, spent Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend at Santa Barbara’s San Ysidro Ranch — where she had spent her honeymoon night with former New York Islanders center Mike Comrie when the two married in August 2010. Duff and Comrie announced their separation in January 2014 and their divorce was finalized two years later.
The magazine said Duff and Koma, also 29, were seen kissing while having coffee with friends at Gasolina Café in the Los Angeles’ Woodland Hills neighborhood on Saturday, and that in the afternoon the couple arrived at the ranch resort. The following morning they reportedly had breakfast at Jeannine’s on Coast Village Road.
Duff and Koma had worked together on Duff’s 2015 album “Breathe In. Breathe Out.”
After her breakup with Comrie, with whom she had son Luca Cruz with in March 2012, Duff dated personal trainer Jason Walsh, Us said. Koma had dated singer Carly Rae Jepsen in 2012.
