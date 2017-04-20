Singer-actress Hilary Duff reportedly has broken up with singer-producer Matthew Koma, a Seaford native, after about two months of dating.

E! News, citing an anonymous source, said the two, reportedly together since January, had broken up in March. “Younger” star Duff, 29, who is in New York filming season 4 of her TV Land show, and Koma, also 29, recently stopped following each other on Instagram, a circumstance that alerted fans to the seeming split.

The couple, who worked together on Duff’s 2015 album, “Breathe In. Breathe Out,” never explicitly confirmed a relationship, though Duff on Feb. 16 posted an Instagram photo of herself and Koma kissing at the foot of a large tree, followed by a black-and-white photo on Feb. 23 showing the two of them posing romantically.

Neither has commented on social media about the breakup report.

Koma, born Matthew Bair, attended his first concert, a Bruce Springsteen show at the old Nassau Coliseum, at age 3 with his parents. Starting out a singer-songwriter, he was signed by Jimmy Iovine to the famed producer’s Interscope label in 2011. The following year, Koma released the EP “Parachute,” opened for LMFAO on a tour that included the Coliseum, and co-wrote “Calling (Lose My Mind),” an electronic dance music hit for Sebastian Ingrosso featuring Alesso/Ryan Tedder. He also came full circle that year by coproducing Springsteen’s remix of “Rocky Ground.”

Koma went on to EDM hits including Zedd’s “Spectrum” and Alesso’s “Years.” His most recent releases are the single “Kisses Back” in November and “Hard to Love” in February.

Duff married former New York Islanders center Mike Comrie in August 2010 and had a son, Luca Cruz Comrie, 5. The couple announced their separation in January 2014 and their divorce was finalized two years later. Koma dated singer Carly Rae Jepsen in 2012.