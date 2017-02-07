The 8-year-old daughter of singer-actress Jamie Lynn Spears, younger sister of singer Britney Spears, is recovering after her near-drowning Sunday.
“With her father, mother and stepfather by her side, Maddie regained consciousness mid-day Tuesday,” her hospital told People magazine in a statement provided by a Spears family representative, adding, “She is aware of her surroundings and recognizes those family members who have kept a round-the-clock vigil since the accident.”
Doctors removed the ventilator “and she is awake and talking. Maddie continues to receive oxygen and is being monitored closely but it appears that she has not suffered any neurological consequences from the accident.”
The girl became submerged in a pond after an ATV accident on the family’s grounds in Louisiana.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.