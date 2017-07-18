Former “Sopranos” star Jamie-Lynn Sigler, a Jericho native, and her Manhasset-born husband, baseball player Cutter Dykstra, are expecting their second child.
“This is the actual pic I sent my husband this past Mother’s Day while lying on the bathroom floor,” Sigler, 36, captioned an Instagram photo Tuesday showing five pregnancy tests all reading positive.
"I had just returned from Israel, was jet lagged, and didn’t believe my eyes . . . We are SO excited to announce the . . . arrival of another little one in just a few short months.”
She and Dykstra, 28, who married on Jan. 16, 2016, have a son, Beau Kyle Dykstra, who turns 4 next month. Dykstra is the son of former New York Mets outfielder Lenny “Nails” Dykstra.
