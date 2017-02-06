HIGHLIGHTS Jamie Lynn Spears’ daughter was rescued after being submerged in pond

Child, 8, had been playing near adults before the accident

The 8-year-old daughter of singer-actress Jamie Lynn Spears is in stable but critical condition at a hospital in Louisiana, where the family lives.

Following a report by TMZ.com that Maddie, daughter of Spears and stepfather Jamie Watson, was in an all-terrain vehicle accident that left her underwater for several minutes, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office released a statement saying that shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday, “an 8-year old female . . . was submerged inside of a Polaris ATV in a pond” in the unincorporated community of Fluker, where the family lives.

The sheriff’s office said the child was about 100 yards from where adults were watching her and that she had “overcorrected” when turning to avoid a drainage ditch. “The ATV and child were instantly submerged in the water right before their eyes. Within seconds” Spears, 25, younger sister of pop star Britney Spears, her husband “and other family members reached the pond, dove in and attempted to rescue the child to no avail. The child was trapped and secured by the seatbelt and the ATV’s safety netting.”

An ambulance arrived within two minutes, and responders “assisted in freeing the child from the cold waters.”

Spears starred in the Nickelodeon series “Zoey 101” (2005-08). While on the show, she became pregnant with Maddie at the age of 16 with her then-boyfriend, Casey Aldridge.