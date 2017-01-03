Singer Janet Jackson is now a mother.
The Grammy-winning performer welcomed her son, Eissa Al Manna, on Tuesday, People reports.
This is the first child for Jackson, who has been married to Wissam Al Mana, a Qatari billionaire and businessman, since 2012.Photos59 of our favorite celebrity momsPHOTOSOur favorite famous fathersPhotos26 celebrities with adopted children
Jackson announced in October via social media that she was pregnant. Earlier, in April, she announced that she was canceling the remainder of her “Unbreakable” tour so she could focus on starting a family. She posted on Twitter that she had to “rest up — doctor’s orders” but did not reveal at the time whether she was pregnant.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.