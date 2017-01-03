HIGHLIGHTS

  • Pop star announced she was pregnant last year
  • Canceled the remainder of her Unbreakable tour

Singer Janet Jackson is now a mother.

The Grammy-winning performer welcomed her son, Eissa Al Manna, on Tuesday, People reports.

This is the first child for Jackson, who has been married to Wissam Al Mana, a Qatari billionaire and businessman, since 2012.

Jackson announced in October via social media that she was pregnant. Earlier, in April, she announced that she was canceling the remainder of her “Unbreakable” tour so she could focus on starting a family. She posted on Twitter that she had to “rest up — doctor’s orders” but did not reveal at the time whether she was pregnant.