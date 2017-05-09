HIGHLIGHTS Country music star posts ‘bun in the oven’ news on Instagram

Aldean has two children with first wife, whom he divorced in 2013

Country music star Jason Aldean and his second wife, Brittany Kerr, have announced they are expecting.

“SURPRISE!!! WE ARE PREGNANT!!!” Kerr posted late Monday on her Instagram account, where she goes by Brittany Aldean. “This was the hardest secret we’ve ever had to keep,” she continued, captioning a photo of herself and Aldean, 40, in T-shirts reading “Baby Mama” and “Baby Daddy.”

“This journey for us has been full of many happy times & also many tears. . . . The biggest rollercoaster we have ever been on, without a doubt! All of the moments of heartache were followed by the biggest blessing in the entire world!! We will never take one moment for granted & can’t wait to meet you, sweet baby!!!”

On his own Instagram account, Aldean posted a photo of the couple in a kitchen, with a hamburger bun in an open oven. “Been hard to keep this secret but we couldnt be happier to add to our family. This year just gets better and better. #bunintheoven,” he wrote.

This will be the first child for the couple, who celebrated their second wedding anniversary on March 21. Aldean has two daughters, Keeley, 14, and Kendyl, 9, with first wife Jessica Ann Ussery. The two had been married 11 years when Aldean, under his birth name Jason Williams, filed for divorce in April 2013.