HIGHLIGHTS E! News report cites work schedules as factor

Pair have never publicly acknowledged relationship

Is the purported romance between singer-actress Jennifer Lopez and rapper Drake on pause?

E! News on Thursday cited an unspecified anonymous source to claim that because of their work schedules, the two, who have never publicly acknowledged a relationship, were amicably taking time apart.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Lopez, 47, on Wednesday resumed her “Jennifer Lopez: All I Have” residency at The Axis Theater in Las Vegas’s Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; it continues thrice weekly through Feb. 25, then picks up again on May 25. Grammy Award-winner Drake, 30, is currently on his “The Boy Meets World Tour,” playing Manchester, England, this weekend before moving on to London and points beyond through March 28.

Lopez had spurred speculation of a breakup on Saturday when she posted a graphical-text message reading, “Timing is everything. If it’s meant to happen, it will, and for the right reasons.” However, the singer or her social media manager posts inspirational texts frequently, and on Sunday left the message, “Good things just keep happening.”

Rumors of a romance have swirled since at least Dec. 11, when Lopez posted an Instagram close-up of herself and Drake at her residency. “Look who rolled up to my show tonight to say hi!!” she wrote. Speculation intensified on Dec. 28, when each posted the same uncaptioned gauzy photo of themselves cuddling on a couch, she entwined in his arms.