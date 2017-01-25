Actress Jennifer Lopez no longer has the protection of a restraining order against an alleged stalker, E! reports.
The temporary restraining order expired Tuesday, at which time a judge dismissed her case because there was a lack of prosecution.
Earlier this month, attorneys for the “Shades of Blue” star had obtained the order against the alleged stalker, Tim McLanahan, 64, of Washington State after he was arrested for visiting her Los Angeles mansion without permission.
The order forbade him from going within 100 yards of Lopez, 47, and her 8-year-old twins, Max and Emme.
Neither McLanahan nor Lopez’s rep would comment on the case.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.