Massapequa’s Jerry Seinfeld tops this year’s Forbes magazine list of the 10 highest-earning comedians, with Rockville Centre’s Amy Schumer in her second year as the only female ever to reach this pantheon.

Seinfeld, 63, earned $69 million between June 2016 and June 2017, Forbes estimated, crediting his sold-out stand-up shows, a deal for a Netflix special, his ongoing Crackle series, “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,” and Hulu’s continued streaming of his classic sitcom, “Seinfeld.” He had topped the list in 2013 and 2015 (there was no list the year in-between), and was No. 2 last year with $43.5 million.

Schumer, 36, dropped to No. 5 from No. 4, but more than doubled last year’s earnings, rising from $17 million to $37.5 million. This was primarily on the strength of her Netflix stand-up show, “The Leather Special” and her memoir, “The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo,” published in August, plus TV commercials for Bud Light and Old Navy.

Last year’s No. 1, Kevin Hart, 38, came in at No. 6 with $32.5 million, down from last year’s particularly flush $87.5 million — the result of doing far fewer concerts in this year’s time frame in order to concentrate on film roles (“Jumanji,” “ Captain Underpants”) and his about-to-launch new streaming platform, Laugh Out Loud.

After nearly a decade since last appearing on Forbes’ overall Celebrity 100 list, Chris Rock, 52, roared back to claim this year’s No. 2 comedian spot, with $57 million. Forbes said $40 million of that reportedly came from two upcoming Netflix stand-up specials. Similarly, a pair of Netflix specials propelled Louis C.K., 49, to No. 3 with $52 million, after not making the list since 2015.

Dave Chappelle, 43, reached No. 4 with $47 million. The list’s only newcomer, Sebastian Maniscalco, who is in his mid-40s, came in at No. 10, with $15 million.

Forbes says its earnings estimates are based on data from Pollstar and the magazine’s own research, and are pretax grosses without deductions for management, agent or attorney fees.