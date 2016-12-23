It looks like the upcoming Garden of Laughs comedy show will have to take root without Jerry Seinfeld.

The Massapequa-raised comedian, who had previously been announced to perform at the March 28 fundraiser for the Garden of Dreams Foundation at The Theater at Madison Square Garden, announced Friday that he cannot participate, but he intends to donate the proceeds from one of his Beacon Theatre shows to the charity.

“I am disappointed not to be able to join my friends Leslie Jones, Sebastian Maniscalco, Tracy Morgan, John Oliver and Chris Rock — a Murderers’ Row of comedy lineup — at this great event,” Seinfeld said on Facebook. “Garden of Dreams does important work for kids, and so I will be donating all proceeds from one of my 2017 Beacon Theatre shows to the foundation. Stay tuned for more details after the New Year.”

The date of the Beacon show Seinfeld referred to will be announced in the coming weeks. The Emmy-nominated comic has also agreed to headline the next Garden of Laughs show, in 2019.

Garden of Dreams Foundation, which hosts the biannual comedy concert with Madison Square Garden, is a nonprofit organization that helps children facing obstacles such as homelessness, extreme poverty, illness and foster care.