As their divorce wends its way toward being finalized, “Pirates of the Caribbean” star Johnny Depp has asked a court to sanction his estranged wife, actress Amber Heard, for $100,000.

E! News said Thursday that in Los Angeles Superior Court documents it obtained, Depp, 53, alleges Heard, 30, “continues to needlessly litigate a case which has been settled, all while parading in front of the media in a desperate attempt to extend her fifteen minutes of fame.”

Depp’s motion to make his estranged wife pay $100,000 for his attorneys’ fees came in response to a filing by Heard last week telling the court Depp has failed to make payments on their $7 million divorce settlement. Heard has pledged to donate the money to the American Civil Liberties Union and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. She additionally claims Depp has not met court-ordered deadlines for such benchmarks as division of personal property.

Heard’s attorney, Pierce O’Donnell, told E! News that, “After his string of recent setbacks at the box office, I’m glad that Johnny Depp seems to have rediscovered his comic touch with this laughable motion,” adding, “It is just another lame attempt by Mr. Depp and his team to not pay my client the money she is owed. We look forward to prevailing in court — and to getting sick children and women in need the money that Mr. Depp is denying them.”

A hearing is scheduled for next month.