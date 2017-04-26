HIGHLIGHTS Also directed landmark ‘Stop Making Sense’ concert film

Was born in Baldwin

Jonathan Demme, the Baldwin-born director known for his Oscar-winning thriller “The Silence of the Lambs” and his landmark concert film, “Stop Making Sense,” has died of esophageal cancer and complications from heart disease, according to reports. He was 73.

His most recent film was 2015’s “Ricki and the Flash,” starring Meryl Streep as an aging rocker trying to reconnect with her estranged daughter.

Demme tackled a wide range of genres over his career, never sticking with one for too long. Like many filmmakers of his generation, he started by making exploitation flicks for the producer Roger Corman with such titles as “Caged Heat” and “Crazy Mama.” His breakout film, though, was the wry comedy-drama “Melvin and Howard” (1980), inspired by the real-life story of a gas-station attendant (Paul Le Mat) who claimed to be listed in the will of Howard Hughes (Jason Robards).

During the 1980s, Demme zigzagged from the World War II drama “Swing Shift,” starring Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn, to the hit comedies “Something Wild” and “Married to the Mob.” He also became an art-house favorite thanks to “Swimming to Cambodia,” which introduced the monologuist Spalding Gray to a wider audience, and the critically acclaimed “Stop Making Sense,” which captured the band Talking Heads in concert during a three-night stand in 1983.

It was a horror-thriller about a serial killer, though, that would become Demme’s best-known film. “The Silence of the Lambs,” based on Thomas Harris’ novel about an FBI trainee who recruits one famous murderer to help hunt down another, was released in 1991 to widespread acclaim and earned five Oscars: best picture, best actress (Jodie Foster), best actor (Anthony Hopkins), best adapted screenplay (Ted Tally) and best director.

Demme, born in 1944, lived in Baldwin, Rockville Centre and Lynbrook, until his family moved to Florida in 1959.