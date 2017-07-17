Comedian-director Jordan Peele and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star Chelsea Peretti have welcomed their first child.

E! News said Monday that the couple had a son, Beaumont Gino Peele, on July 1. Neither “Get Out” director and former “Key & Peele” co-star Peele, 38, nor Peretti, 39, have commented on social media.

The couple became engaged in November 2015 and Peretti announced the next April that they had eloped on an unspecified date.

Peele’s former co-star, Keegan-Michael Key, told E!, “It’s going to be a funny kid. That’s going to be a funny, funny kid.”