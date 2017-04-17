Comedian Joy Behar, a co-host of the ABC talk show “The View,” will be the guest speaker at a May 3 dinner in Woodbury hosted by the LGBT Network.
The Network is an association of nonprofits that provide support for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender individuals across Long Island and Queens.
Behar, an outspoken LGBT advocate, will present an award to Robert Zimmerman, a partner in the Great Neck communications firm of Zimmerman/Edelson Inc. Zimmerman is also one of two Democratic national committeemen from Nassau.
“We are excited to have Ms. Behar present the award to Robert, who is so deserving of this recognition,” said LGBT Network chief executive David Kilmnick.
Proceeds from the “Copacabana” themed event, which will be held at the Crest Hollow Country Club, go toward Long Island anti-bullying programs.
