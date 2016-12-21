A Buenos Aires judge on Wednesday indicted pop star Justin Bieber for an incident in Argentina in November 2013.
TMZ.com said the indictment contends that the “Sorry” and “Love Yourself” singer, 22, had ordered his bodyguards to beat and rob a photographer, previously identified as Diego Pesoa, whose money and equipment were stolen.
Bieber did not attend a hearing one year later at which he was ordered to appear for questioning. An arrest warrant was issued in April 2015 but later revoked, said GossipCop.com.PhotosCelebrities behaving badlyphotosCelebrity mug shots
The South American leg of Bieber’s world tour begins March 23 in Chile, with stops at Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, Brazil, but not Argentina, where he would be arrested upon entry.
