Don’t expect any new tweets from Kanye West for a while.
On Friday, the rapper’s Twitter and Instagram accounts were both inactive. The link to his Twitter page now reads “Sorry, that page doesn’t exist!” Similarly, his Instagram page now says “Sorry, this page isn’t available.”
The timing for deleting both pages is especially unusual. At noon on Friday he and his wife, Kim Kardashian, launched Kids Supply, their Calabasas-themed children’s clothing line, a nod to Kardashian’s California hometown, on TheKidsSupply.com. The reality TV star was teasing the new clothing line on her Twitter page on Thursday.
“For the past few years Kanye and I have made almost all of our kids clothes and we have collaborated on a new kids line,” she wrote on Twitter. She added that West had designed the hand-drawn logo for the collection, which consists of slip dresses, embroidered T-shirts, hoodies, a bomber jacket and hats.
West has been keeping a low profile since his November hospital stay for exhaustion and sleep deprivation.
