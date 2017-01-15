Jamie Bell, star of “Turn: Washington’s Spies,” has become engaged to former “House of Cards” semiregular Kate Mara, who like her actress sister Rooney Mara is a scion of the New York Giants’ founding family.

Mara’s representative confirmed the couple’s engagement to E! News after the actress, 33, was photographed in Manhattan days ago wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring. Mara also tweeted a photo of herself on Jan. 8 with the same ring on her ring finger.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

This would be her first marriage. Bell, 30, married “Westworld” star Evan Rachel Wood in October 2012, and the following July had a son whose name they have kept publicly unrevealed. The couple announced in May 2014 that they were separating. In August 2014, Mara broke up with her boyfriend of four years, English actor-screenwriter Max Minghella.

Bell and Mara reportedly met on the set of the 2015 “Fantastic Four” reboot, in which they respectively starred as Ben Grimm/The Thing and Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman. Describing themselves as friends, they attended the annual Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art together in May 2015 and were photographed holding hands.

Dating rumors spiked that September after their friend, stylist Johnny Wujek, posted an Instagram photo of them and others on the beach in Malibu, with Bell and Mara in a romantic pose. The couple themselves confirmed the relationship the following month when they were photographed kissing on a street corner in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood.

England native Bell, who as a teen won the British equivalent of an Oscar for his leading role in “Billy Elliot” (2000), has starred in films including “Jumper” (2008) and “Snowpiercer” (2013), and plays real-life American Revolutionary War spy Abraham Woodhull in AMC’s “Turn.” Mara earned a 2014 Emmy nomination for outstanding guest actress in a drama series for her recurring role as reporter Zoe Barnes on Netflix’s “House of Cards.”