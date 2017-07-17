Jamie Bell, star of “Turn: Washington’s Spies,” and actress and New York Giants scion Kate Mara have married.
“Nuptials,” Mara, 34, posted on Twitter and Instagram on Monday with a stylized photo of herself and the UK-born Bell, 31, kissing.
Minutes after Mara’s announcement, Bell tweeted the same image, captioned, “Me & Mrs B.”
A representative for the bride — whose sister is actress Rooney Mara — in January confirmed reports that the couple had gotten engaged.
This is Mara’s first marriage. Bell married “Westworld” star Evan Rachel Wood in October 2012, and the following July had a son whose name they have kept publicly unrevealed. The couple announced in May 2014 that they were separating, and they subsequently divorced. In August 2014, Mara broke up with her boyfriend of four years, English actor-screenwriter Max Minghella.
Bell and Mara had met several years ago when doing a screen test together, and reconnected when they starred in the 2015 “Fantastic Four” reboot, Mara told host Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live” in May. She said she and Bell had fallen in love during the press tour for that movie. They made their relationship public that October when they were photographed kissing on a street corner in SoHo.
