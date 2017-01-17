A representative for actress Katherine Heigl and her singer-songwriter husband Josh Kelley has belatedly confirmed that the couple welcomed their third child, son Joshua Bishop Kelley Jr., on Dec. 20, People magazine said Tuesday.
“Grey’s Anatomy” Emmy Award-winner Heigl, 38, who plays a defense attorney in CBS’ “Doubt,” premiering next month, and Kelley, who turns 37 on Jan. 30, already are parents to two daughters. Naleigh, 8, was adopted in September 2009 at 9 months old. Kelley and Heigl confirmed in April 2012 that they had adopted a second child, and the following month they revealed the child was a daughter they’d named Adalaide Marie Hope, now 4.
The couple had revealed the pregnancy in June, telling People in a statement that they were “thrilled to announce that we are expecting a third addition to our family. Naleigh and Adalaide could not be more excited to welcome their new sibling into the fold and Josh and I are overflowing with joy and gratitude.”Katherine HeiglPhotos59 of our favorite celebrity momsPHOTOSOur favorite famous fathers
Heigl and Kelley married on Dec. 23, 2007, after meeting when she appeared in the 2005 video for his song “Only You.”
