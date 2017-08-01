Comedian Kathy Griffin has shaved her head in solidarity with her cancer-stricken sister.

Journalist Yashar Ali, who primarily writes about politics for outlets including New York, Mother Jones and TheDailyBeast.com, tweeted a pair of images Monday showing Griffin, 56, in a solo photo smiling and touching the top of her shorn head, and in a photo with her mother, Maggie, who expresses surprise at Griffin’s bald pate.

“In solidarity with her sister, who is going through chemo, @kathygriffin shaved her head,” Ali wrote, adding a link to an American Cancer Society donation page.

There was no indication where the photos originated. They did not appear Tuesday on Griffin’s Twitter, Instagram or Facebook accounts, nor on her official website. Maggie Griffin — who appeared alongside her daughter on the 2005-2010 reality show “Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List” — confirmed their veracity when she retweeted Ali’s post, writing, “My daughter Kathleen Mary is a wonderful human being.”

Kathy Griffin is the youngest of five — she has three brothers and a sister, Joyce. Their brother Gary Griffin, an attorney, died of esophageal cancer on Jan. 22, 2014. Griffin that day posted two Instagram photos of him plus one of an inscription to him by musician Joe Walsh. “This [morning] my brave brother Gary Griffin passed away in palliative care after a brutal struggle w cancer,” she wrote. “Our last real conversation, w my brother I loved so much, was just a few days go when I got him this signed picture from his idol, @JoeWalsh. He loved the Eagles, 70s rock, The Chicago White Sox and the Xavier ‘muskies’ . . . Oh & he was funny as [expletive] .”

Family members, friends and co-workers frequently shave their heads in solidarity with colleagues and loved ones who suffer hair loss from chemotherapy used to treat cancer.

Griffin’s most recent social-media comments came on Friday, when she wrote in reference to a reported Secret Service investigation, following photographer Tyler Shields posting imagery of Griffin holding an effigy of the president’s decapitated head. “I am no longer under federal investigation,” Griffin wrote. “The case is closed, I have been completely exonerated. Finally.” The Secret Service has not commented.