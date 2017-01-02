Trespassers better keep off Kenya Moore’s property.

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star pulled a gun on three interlopers who climbed a wall and came onto the grounds of her home over the weekend, People reports.

Moore, 45, shared two Instagram posts on Saturday that two men and a woman had entered her property without permission and then knocked on her front door.

She also posted two screenshots: one showing the three trespassers walking side by side, and another in which she’s shown with a weapon in her hand.

“I have a right to feel safe in my home and to protect myself,” she wrote.