This fall, comedian Kevin James will be leaving the comforts of Long Island where he films his CBS sitcom, “Kevin Can Wait,” and head to the Big Apple where he’ll be shooting a Netflix stand-up special at the Beacon Theatre on Oct. 28 and 29.
This marks the first time the Stony Brook-raised comic’s family-friendly stand-up act will be shown (or streamed) since his Comedy Central special, “Sweat the Small Stuff” in 2001.
Tickets are currently on sale for $49.50-$99.50 via ticketmaster.com.
Comments
