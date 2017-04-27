Comedian Kevin James is extending his homecoming residency at The Paramount in Huntington with a fourth show on May 13.
The Stony Brook-raised star of CBS’ “Kevin Can Wait” is doing warm-up gigs to prepare for his first stand-up special in 16 years at the Beacon Theatre in Manhattan on Oct. 28-29, where tickets are currently on sale. The special will be shown on Netflix next year.
The streaming service is becoming a new home for James who released, “True Memoirs of an International Assassin” last fall and is currently appearing in Adam Sandler’s new film, “Sandy Wexler” as ventriloquist Ted Rafferty.
Additionally, James will reunite with his old sitcom wife, Leah Remini (“The King of Queens”), in the two-part season finale of “Kevin Can Wait,” airing May 1 and 8. While in town shooting the episodes at Gold Coast Studios in Bethpage, the duo made an impromptu appearance on stage with Billy Joel on April 5, opening night of NYCB Live’s Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, where they performed a comedic interpretive dance to the Piano Man’s hit, “She’s Got a Way.”
Tickets ($49.50, $69.50. $79.50, $99.50) to the May 13 show at The Paramount go on sale through Ticketmaster on Friday at 10 a.m.
Comments
