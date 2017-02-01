Reality-TV star Kim Kardashian reportedly gave testimony Wednesday about the October robbery in Paris in which she was bound and held at gunpoint.
Us Weekly, E! News and others said they had confirmed a report on TMZ.com that Kardashian, 36, of E!’s “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” had met in New York City with French officials.
Us said she testified before a judge and attorneys in what E! specified was a hotel. Us added that she is expected to testify Thursday as well.PhotosTwitter reacts to Kim Kardashian West being robbedKIM K, THEN AND NOWKim Kardashian through the years
French police last month arrested 17 individuals suspected of involvement in the multimillion-dollar robbery.
