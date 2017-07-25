Doesn’t a dinner date with Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet sound so dreamy? Well, it soon will become a reality for one lucky bidder.
The Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation, which supports environmental awareness and research, is auctioning a dinner date with the “Titanic” co-stars (and Hollywood BFFs) to be held in New York City sometime in October or November, People.com reports. The winner will reportedly choose the location.
Interested fans, perhaps those who have some serious bucks lying around, or even a yacht or two, can bid for the dinner date at an auction Wednesday in St. Tropez, France.
Proceeds from both Wednesday's gala and the dinner date auction will benefit DiCaprio’s foundation and a GoFundMe campaign that Winslet is associated with, which supports a 28-year-old U.K. mother who is battling cancer.
The auction, an annual event, is expected to be star-studded withh Madonna, Emma Stone, Cate Blanchett, Jared Leto, Tom Hanks and more in attendance, plus a performance by Lenny Kravitz, Page Six reports.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.