Lindsay Lohan has a new Syrian friend, and thanks to Periscope, they shared their meeting with everyone.

The actress, who grew up in Merrick and Cold Spring Harbor, joined Bana al-Abed, the 7-year-old who has become something of a celebrity for her tweets from Aleppo, Syria, for a Periscope video Friday morning. The pair met in Turkey, where Bana now lives with her family.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“Hello my friend,” Bana greeted the “Mean Girls” star.

In her strange, recently adopted accent, Lohan, 30, stated: “We want to send all the people in Syria and Aleppo suffering, all the refugees, that we are here supporting you, and you can hang on be strong just like Bana has.”

The video wraps with a message from Lohan (“Sending you lots of love and light and blessings”) followed by Bana telling the actress: “I love you.”

Lohan became interested in the plight of refugees after her split over the summer with fiance Egor Tarabasov. She reportedly celebrated the holidays by visiting Syrian refugees.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Bana, whose Twitter followers number more than 300,000, recently tweeted a letter to President Donald Trump, in which she asked, “Can you please save the children and people of Syria? You must do something for the children of Syria because they are like your children and deserve peace like you. If you promise me you will do something for the children of Syria, I am already your new friend.”