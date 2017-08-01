Grammy Award-winning rapper Macklemore, of the duo Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, is unhurt after a head-on collision with a suspected drunken driver, E! News reports.
E! News on Tuesday said that according to a Washington State Patrol trooper, the Seattle native, 34, born Ben Haggerty, was driving his 2016 Mercedes Friday at approximately 10:45 p.m. when a Chevy pickup truck crossed the centerline. The truck’s 24-year-old driver, whose name was not released, suffered minor cuts and scrapes and was taken to a hospital, where he was arrested on suspicion of DUI.
Macklemore has not commented publicly, but has since posted several times on social media to promote his new single, “Marmalade,” which also features the young rapper Lil Yachty.
