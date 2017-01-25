HIGHLIGHTS Actor broke right ankle and left knee, he tweeted

Daly is not expected to miss any episodes of the CBS show

“Madam Secretary” star Tim Daly said Wednesday that he’s broken a leg and an ankle in a skiing accident.

“HUMANS!!!” Daly tweeted, using a greeting he employs commonly on social media. “Broke my right ankle and left knee skiing. Simultaneously! How’s that for talent? I’m all good.”

The Salt Lake City Tribune reported that the actor, 60, who plays Henry McCord, husband of U.S. Secretary of State Elizabeth McCord (Téa Leoni) on the CBS political drama, had injured himself while attending the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. As president of the arts advocacy group The Creative Coalition, Daly hosted events there Sunday and Monday, including the organization’s annual awards gala and its Teachers Making a Difference Luncheon.

Variety said the actor, who starred on the ’90s sitcom “Wings,” was scheduled to have surgery on Wednesday. The magazine said Daly will need six to eight weeks to fully recover and that the “Madam Secretary” producers and writers are as yet undecided whether to incorporate the injury into the narrative or shoot around it.

Daly is not expected to miss any episodes, and the show is far enough progressed on its season-three production that few adjustments may be needed, Variety said.

Daly had been in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, where he was among the estimated 500,000 people attending the Women’s March protesting Donald Trump’s election as president. The night before, he hosted more than 300 attendees, including members of Congress and actors Christina Hendricks, Cheryl Hines and Dean Norris, and others, at the Creative Coalition Ball at Washington’s Harman Center for the Arts.

Daly is the son of the late actor James Daly and the younger brother of actress Tyne Daly.