Madison Beer says she is "very much single" and "not ready to mingle" quite yet, although recent reports claimed the Long Island native was dating Brooklyn Beckham, David and Victoria Beckham's oldest son.
Despite photographers spotting Beer and Beckham out on several occassions in recent weeks, including a dinner date with Brooklyn’s famous mom at Catch LA and during a Barney’s New York shopping trip — during which the 18-year-olds shared a kiss — Beer shot down rumors that she and Beckham were a couple during an interview with AOL's Build Series Thursday.
“I’ve known Brooklyn for years, we’ve been really close and as we’ve gotten older, and I’m newly out of a relationship [with musician Jack Gilinsky], we’re definitely like crushing on each other, but we’re both very busy,” she said. “He’s great, though, he’s a cutie, literally one of my best friends.”
Beer says they’re “just having fun right now” and a relationship is “not really realistic” because the 18-year-old model is moving to "New York in two weeks.”
