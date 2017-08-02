Long Island native and social media star Madison Beer appeared on z100’s “Elvis Duran and the Morning Show” Friday and she revealed she’s been the constant target of cyberbullying.

“I deal with it every day,” she told Duran about being bullied online. “It’s literally like I wake up in the morning and I’m told to kill myself like 30 times already. It’s crazy.”

The 18-year-old singer acknowledged that bullying comes along with being in the spotlight. “I think it’s such a shame to say because it’s like that shouldn’t come along with making music and following my dreams…it’s upsetting those two go hand-in-hand now because of social media.”

Beer, who has more than 2 million followers each on Facebook and Twitter, and more than 9.5 million followers on Instagram, said bullying will always exist: “No matter who you are, how old you are, what your name is, what you do, there is always going to be something someone has to say.”

But the best advice she can give her fans? “It’s OK to stand up for yourself. A lot of bullying and hatred comes from [the bully]. When someone says something negative about me, it’s saying more about them than it is about me so just always remember that…stand up for yourself, go ahead. Give them hell. If not, then take the high road and move on.”

Beer, who in May released her latest single, “Dead,” concluded the interview by saying more of her music, perhaps a debut album, is coming in September.