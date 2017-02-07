HIGHLIGHTS Despite denying earlier reports, singer to adopt Esther and Stella Mwale, 4

She previously adopted son David and daughter Mercy

After denying reports in late January that she was adopting two children from the southeast African nation of Malawi, pop star Madonna on Tuesday was granted permission to do just that.

The country’s judiciary spokesman, Mlenga Mvula, announced that Justice Fiona Mwale of the High Court in the capital city of Lilongwe is allowing Madonna, 58, to adopt twin girls that Malawi media identified as 4-year-old Esther and Stella Mwale, no relation to Justice Mwale. The singer was in the courtroom for the ruling, which also specified she must provide a “home survey report” within a year.

“Their mother died a week after she delivered the babies” in August 2012, Mvula told People magazine. “After their mother died, the children were looked after by their grandmother, who could not fully provide for them, so they were taken into an orphanage.”

Malawi news reports said the twins had lived together for two years in an orphanage in Mchinji, which is the name of both a town and of a district. Madonna’s son David Banda, 11, one of her four other children, was adopted in 2006 from the Home of Hope Children’s Mission in Mchinji.

Madonna in 2009 adopted infant daughter Chifundo “Mercy” James, now 11, from Malawi. The singer has two biological children: daughter Lourdes, 20, with former companion Carlos Manuel Leon, and son Rocco, 16, with her filmmaker ex-husband Guy Ritchie.

On Jan. 25, after Mvula told The Associated Press that Madonna had appeared before a High Court judge that day to file for adoption, the pop star said in a statement, “The rumors of an adoption process are untrue.” She said she was in the nation for her work with the charity Raising Malawi, which she founded in 2006 to help orphans and other vulnerable children, and to visit the Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre, where she is sponsoring the construction of the 50-bed Mercy James Institute of Pediatric Surgery and Intensive Care.